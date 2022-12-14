Following a meeting of the membership on Nov. 10, 2022, with presentations by River City Family Connections, Yankton Area Banquet, Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health — Systems of Care, Yankton Baseball Association and Connecting Cultures, the majority vote winner of the 100 Women of Yankton’s tenth distribution was Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health — Systems of Care. The organizations that presented were nominated by members of 100 Women of Yankton.
The organization’s preliminary purpose was to obtain membership commitments from one hundred women (or teams of women) with the ultimate goal of donating $10,000 to a worthy Yankton County organization, two times per year. This distribution meeting saw the membership number at just over 200 members, comprising individual and team memberships, and total money collected for LCBH was $17,550.
Steering committee member, Kristi Tacke, said of the event, “This event marked our fifth year as an organization. Our tenth meeting on the tenth was very symbolic of how we’ve grown as a group and how our impact has grown. We heard from organizations that haven’t presented before and some that have, but now have new needs. This donation to Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health — Systems of Care will be put to work immediately and it’s great to see that needed impact take place.”
Tami Ambroson, Youth & Family Services Director with LCBHS, added, “Our Systems of Care program wanted to provide resources to address food insecurities we see every day. We plan to utilize the funds to create an on-site food pantry to help the families we serve, which will allow for increased accessibility and availability in emergency situations. We also plan to utilize the funds to assist our families with paying for school lunches when this becomes a challenge. We’ve seen this as a growing need and are thankful we can help families in lessening this financial burden. We would like to thank the members of 100 Women of Yankton for their generous donation which will have a significant impact on the children and families that we serve.”
The total of all ten 100 Women of Yankton events has resulted in $161,025 distributed to organizations in Yankton County. The next distribution meeting of 100 Women of Yankton is planned for Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Elks Lodge in Yankton.
