Late Filings Bring More Candidates Into Area Races

Late filings have brought forth two more Yankton County Commission candidates, guaranteeing a race in the November general election.
The Yankton County Commission, a five-member board, consists of at-large seats rather than districts.
Gary Swensen and Bill Conkling, both of Yankton, filed their petitions by the April 28 deadline for independent candidates under state law. They will advance directly to the general election for the two open commission seats of four years each.
Swensen currently serves on the county commission. Don Kettering of Yankton, the other incumbent up for election, is running as a Republican.
A GOP primary will take place with Kettering joined by Wanda Howey-Fox and Ward Youngblom, both of Yankton. The top two finishers will advance to the general election to face Democrat Bob Gleich of Yankton as well as independents Swensen and Conkling.
The candidates filing for the other Yankton County offices are Republican incumbents Patricia Vavra for treasurer, Rob Klimisch for state’s attorney and Arica Nickles for coroner, all of Yankton.
SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE
A number of area South Dakota legislative districts will see changes because incumbents decided not to seek re-election or are running for the other chamber.
DISTRICT 18 (Yankton County): At least two changes are guaranteed in the District 18 delegation after this year’s elections.
State Senator Craig Kennedy, a Yankton Democrat, has decided not to seek another term. Republican Jean Hunhoff and Democrat Jay Williams, both of Yankton, will meet in the November general election for the two-year Senate term.
Hunhoff currently serves in the House and has decided to pursue the Senate vacancy created by Kennedy’s departure.
The District 18 House race features Democrats Ryan Cwach and Carol Williams, both of Yankton, and Republican Mike Stevens of Yankton. All three advance to the general election, where the top two finishers win two-year terms.
Cwach currently serves in the House, while Stevens formerly served in the Legislature.
The following is an overview of the other area South Dakota legislative districts:
DISTRICT 16 (Lincoln and Union counties): In the State Senate race, Republican incumbent Jim Bolin of Canton is running unopposed.
The State House race will feature a GOP primary consisting of David Anderson of Hudson, Kevin Jensen of Canton and William “Bill” Shorma of Dakota Dunes. The winners run unopposed in November.
Bolin currently serves in the Senate, while Anderson and Jensen currently serve in the House. Shorma formerly served in the Legislature.
DISTRICT 17 (Clay and Turner counties): A change is guaranteed in the District 17 delegation.
In the Senate race, the Republican primary features Arthur Rusch of Vermillion and Nancy Rasmussen of Hurley. The winner faces Democrat Codylee Riedmann of Vermillion for the two-year term.
Rusch currently serves in the Senate, while Rasmussen serves in the House.
In the House race, the Republican primary field includes Charles Kludt of Viborg, Dan Werner of Dolton, Michelle Maloney of Vermillion, Richard Vasgaard of Centerville and Sydney Davis of Burbank.
The top two GOP primary finishers advance to the November election where they will face Democrat Al Leber and independent Caitlin Collier, both of Vermillion. The top two candidates will claim the two-year House seats.
Democrat Ray Ring of Vermillion currently serves as the other District 18 House member. He is not running for the House again because of term limits.
DISTRICT 19 (Douglas, Hutchinson, Hanson and McCook counties and part of Bon Homme County): In the Senate race, Republican Kyle Schoenfish of Scotland is the only candidate.
In the House race, a GOP primary will include incumbents Kent Peterson of Salem and Marty Overweg of New Holland and challenger Jessica Bahmuller of Alexandria. The top two finishers will run unopposed in the general election.
Schoenfish, who was serving in the House, was appointed to fill the District 19 Senate vacancy. In turn, Overweg was appointed to fill Schoenfish’s open House seat.
DISTRICT 21 (Charles Mix, Gregory and Tripp counties and part of Bon Homme County): Changes are guaranteed in the District 21 delegation as two members have chosen to run for the opposite chamber rather than another term for their current seat.
In the Senate race, Republicans Lee Qualm of Platte and Erin Tobin of Winner will face off in a primary race with the winner facing Democrat Dan Kerner Andersson of Burke.
In the House race, Republicans Caleb Finck of Tripp and Rocky Blare of Ideal face Democrat Jessica Hegge of Platte in the general election.
Currently, the District 21 delegation consists of Blare in the Senate and Qualm and Finck in the House.
