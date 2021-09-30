100 Years Ago
Saturday, October 1, 1921
• Corn pickers in Yankton County this year will get 3 or 4 cents a bushel for their work. This seems to be the generally accepted range throughout the county.
• A new letter box is installed at the corner of Douglas Avenue and Fifteenth Street, the Dr. Bicknell corner, for the convenience of mall patrons living in that region of the city.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 1, 1946
• Visitors to the Yankton County Courthouse this morning were pleasantly reminded by office personnel there that heat returned to the building this morning. The courthouse had been cold during some of the chilly days of late September, and office workers were wearing their heavier garments in an attempt to keep warm while carrying on their tasks. The situation came about with the discarding of the ancient furnace in the building changing over to an entirely new gas heat system.
• Kenny Henderson, 11, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Henderson here, is the envy of all boys in town (young and old) because he has just received a baseball from St. Louis which has been autographed by more than a dozen of the baseball players of the mighty St. Louis Cardinal team.
50 Years Ago
Friday, October 1, 1971
• Hartington Public School District voters Thursday turned in a strongly favorable vote on a bond issue to build and furnish a completely new grade and high school building. The unofficial tally showed a margin of approval at slightly above 68 percent for the $1.25 million bond issue.
• During the year Oct. 1, 1970, to Sept. 30, 1971, there were 31 more fires reported to the Yankton Fire Department and $32,750 damage than during the Oct. 1, 1969, to Sept. 30, 1970, period, according to Fire Chief Howard Frick. The largest city fire recorded a loss of $10,500 and the largest rural fire $6,975.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 1, 1996
• Medical examiners shared autopsy findings and testing results as Eric D. Stukel’s jury trial continued Monday in Cedar County District Court. Tammy Haas’ body was examined in Sioux Falls by Dr. Brad Randall, a pathologist with Laboratory Clinical Medicine. He determined scrapes on her hands and buttocks were consistent with dragging or a defense wound. Randall also located an injury to the area behind her small intestine which connects the intestine to the spine. A bruise, one-inch in diameter, reflected a blow to the abdomen from the front side.
• South Dakota farmers reaped a record wheat crop this year of slightly more than 139 million bushels, or 9 percent larger than the previous record set in 1990.
