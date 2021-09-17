Mount Marty University will host Dr. Martin Nekola, a political science scholar, who will discuss “Post-War Czechoslovakia, Communist Coup and the Cold War Exile” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, in Marian Auditorium.
Nekola received his doctorate in political science at Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic. His research is focused on non-democratic regimes, the era of Communism, Czech communities abroad and the anti-communist exiles in the United States during the Cold War. He has authored over 300 articles and 20 books. Currently, he is a member of the Association for Slavic, East European and Eurasian Studies (ASEES) and the Czechoslovak Talks project coordinator.
This event is free and open to the public. Note that Mount Marty University is currently requesting the use of masks in public spaces.
