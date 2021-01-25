The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation (SDCF) is accepting applications for its scholarship program.
In 2016, a scholarship program was established by the SDCF. The foundation was formed to support the long-term viability of the South Dakota beef industry by promoting the nutritional benefits of beef consumption and the value of modern production. This scholarship aims to identify and reward students who are interested in the improvement of beef production and promotion.
Scholarships of $5,000, $4,000, $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000 will be awarded to five students from South Dakota enrolled in any post-secondary institution in South Dakota.
Members of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation invite students throughout South Dakota to apply for their scholarship program.
The online scholarship application can be found at sdcfscholarships.com.
The deadline to apply is Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. CT.
