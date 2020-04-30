Yankton Tourism May Have Insulation From Pandemic

All of Yankton’s core industries will probably feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for months — or even years — to come.
But as spring takes hold across the region, some believe that one of the biggest economic drivers in Yankton may not be as badly scathed as others — tourism.
Convention & Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) director Kasi Haberman told the Press & Dakotan that the state, as a whole, is seeing a 70% reduction in visitor spending.
However, she said it’s still too early to tell what kind of impact the Yankton area is seeing.
“Clearly, like everyone else, it’s expected to be down,” Haberman said. “Until we start hearing from the tourism businesses and hotels, we’re not really going to have a good barometer of where we’re at.”
She said that when April’s tax returns are released in mid-May, they will include the most up-to-date BBB (bed, board, booze) tax revenues and give a clearer idea of what impact the virus has had and could have as summer approaches.
“When you start looking at pulling events like the Hansen-Haas Tournament out, the First Dakota Classic (archery tournament) and those other big events that really drive a high number of room nights, that’s where we’re really going to feel it,” Haberman said.
As of March’s report, the BBB was up 6.57% cumulatively over the same three-month period in 2019. March saw the biggest rise — 10.97% over the same month in 2019.
But Haberman said that Yankton may be in as good of a spot as it can be in now when it comes to lodging.
“Yankton is set up pretty well,” she said. “We’re a smaller market — the larger markets are going to be much more impacted by this than the smaller markets. We have more mid-priced and economy hotels, so they’re faring much better than the luxury hotels.”
She said one continuing plus for area lodging is that Yankton has so many ongoing projects that have carried over from 2019.
“A lot of the hotels are being patronized by those construction workers that are working on those projects,” she said.
Beyond hotels, Haberman noted that the weather is also starting to allow for more activities that don’t necessarily break social distancing protocol.
“You can have a small family group together and still enjoy some activities,” she said. “Our state parks are looking very attractive.”
She said that South Dakota state parks remaining open in the area offer something that isn’t available to those who want to get outdoors in some neighboring states.
“Nebraska and Iowa’s camping is not available,” she said. “Those individuals are looking for outlets like that as well. We’re starting to see an uptick in usage of the state parks, not only for days, but also for camping.”
She said there were over 200 camping reservations at the Yankton-area state park campgrounds (Pierson Ranch, Chief White Crane and Lewis & Clark Recreation Area) last weekend with more expected this coming weekend.
“Speaking with the guys out at the state park, they’re anticipating a really good year,” she said.
While Yankton’s tourism industry may enjoy some insulation from the very worst of the pandemic’s economic effects, Haberman said the CVB is currently taking a stance that — under any other circumstance — would seem to be counter to its core mission.
“We are not actively inviting people to travel to Yankton, nor to South Dakota, right now,” she said. “What we are doing is working with Game, Fish & Parks — mainly because they are working with very limited staffing right now. Those folks that are coming to the Yankton area won’t have access to the welcome center and places to get information and ask questions. So we have been working on providing a way for these folks to get that type of information.”
The CVB has utilized its website to lay out information on what’s open within the parks, social distancing information, nearby stores and what restaurants are open for takeout and delivery.
Haberman said that, while the CVB may not be actively asking people to travel during the pandemic, it still aims to inspire people to come back when they can in safety.
“We’re following the lead of the Department of Tourism and trying to continue to inspire people about all of the great things that we have here in South Dakota and in Yankton so that, when it is time and it is safe for people to travel, we will be ready to really actively invite them back to our state and community,” she said.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.