South Dakota recorded 157 new COVID-19 infections in Tuesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 1,901.
Yankton County saw six new cases and four new recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 42. The DOH also reported two people currently hospitalized at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital due to COVID-19, one of which is in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Other area counties reporting new cases included Clay (+1), Turner (+3) and Union (+1) counties in South Dakota and Dixon County (+3) in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota posted seven active cases (6 students, 1 staff) Tuesday, which was unchanged from Monday. There were 13 people in quarantine/isolation (-1), none of which were on campus (0 change).
Late Monday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases (0 change).
In South Dakota, 16% of people ages 16 and older have completed their two-dose regimens, and 30% of South Dakotans have received at least one vaccination from either state or federal allocations.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recorded 93 new positive tests.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 2,113.
Late Monday, the DHHS reported that 12% of Nebraskans ages 16 years and older have completed their vaccination regimens.
Also Monday, Nebraska reported more cases of COVID variants, according to The Associated Press. These included five cases of the UK variant and 13 cases of the California variant.
———
South Dakotans wishing to find out how to make an appointment to receive a vaccination can find that information at https://covid.sd.gov/vaccine/default.aspx. In the Yankton area, you can also call 1-877-At-Avera (282-8372).
In Nebraska, those wishing to register for a vaccination can sign up online at https://vaccinate.ne.gov/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.