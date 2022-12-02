The Sierra Club’s Discovery Group invites the public to participate in an evening discussion about Homegrown National Park (HNP). Ecologist Doug Tallamy and Michelle Alfandari, co-founded HNP to help make people more aware of the biodiversity crisis and what we can do to prevent it and solve it. HNP is not a “slow-build” strategy — millions of people need to take small actions to regenerate biodiversity before more species that we all need to survive disappear. The “target demographic” is everyone everywhere.
This program is on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Yankton Community Library. The presentation, led by Gloria and Jim Pearson and Coral Huber, will include a short video on Homegrown National Park, another on the benefit to insects of native plants vs. non-natives, and slides of real examples of this work in Yankton and rural Yankton.
