SANTEE, Neb. — Authorities have located the body of a missing Santee, Nebraska, woman, according to a Santee Sioux Nation official.
Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, had been missing for several days and was the subject of an intense search.
The Santee Sioux Nation Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon that Wabasha’s body was found, according to Tribal Vice Chairman Kameron Runnels.
The location of the body was not officially confirmed.
Santee Sioux Nation Police Chief Rob Henry could not be immediately reached for comment or more information. Further details are not available at this time.
Follow the Press & Dakotan for this developing story.
