A study by Better Business Bureau® (BBB) finds that while people in North America struggle to pay trillions of dollars in debt, some look for help from companies promising to help reduce or eliminate their debt or fix their credit score. And some of these companies make big promises, but rarely deliver, leaving people further in debt.

The 2023 study, “Credit Repair and Debt Relief: BBB Study” finds some companies fail to deliver on big promises, examines debt relief, debt consolidation and credit repair industries, finding a pattern of high fees and overstated promises from predatory companies. BBB has over 11,000 complaints and a thousand negative reviews about debt and credit assistance reveal a pattern of misleading and sometimes fraudulent claims, especially among a group of companies headquartered in the American west.

