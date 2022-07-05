DES MOINES, Iowa — The local and national blood supply is dangerously low, and LifeServe Blood Center is asking for help from community members.
LifeServe is partnering with local first responders across its entire service region for this year’s Battle of the Badges blood drive. Eligible blood donors can schedule an appointment at any of LifeServe’s donor centers and, while at it, show support for their favorite first responder group.
“Pitting local fire, EMS, and law enforcement groups against each other is a fun way to bring out supporters and blood donors during a time of the year when we desperately need blood donations,” said Danielle West, Director of PR and Marketing at LifeServe Blood Center. “Whether it’s a regular donor coming out for this fun event or a first-time blood donor rolling up their sleeve to thank a first responder who had an impact on their lives, all the donated blood will go to save local hospital patients in our community.”
At the end of their donation, donors will cast their vote and decide if last year’s winner, the EMTs, will hold on to their bragging rights or if it’ll go to another group. Donors will also receive one of the limited-edition Battle of the Badges Blood Drive T-shirts.
To be a part of this battle, LifeServe Blood Center asks all eligible and potential donors to schedule appointments to give blood this week. Blood donors can find available appointments at https://www.lifeservebloodcenter.org/about-us/news-and-events/calendar-of-events/blood-drives/battle-of-the-badges-blood-drive-2022/eid_e3b18374fb19d281/ or by calling 800-287-4903.
