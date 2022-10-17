100 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 18, 1922
• A Missouri River steamboat is expected to whistle into Yankton sometime today to make this port its headquarters for several weeks. It is the “Julius F. Silber”, one of the Woods brothers Construction Company’s fleet of boats, and will be used in the work protecting the South Dakota bank of the river, above Yankton, from further erosion.
• There is a charm about Fiske O’Hara, the well-known Irish actor-singer, that always assures him a welcome, and will again when he appears in Yankton at the Hess Theatre Thursday night. This is his tenth season under the management of Augustus Pitou. He will appear tomorrow night in a new play, with songs entitled “Land O’Romance,” by Anna Nichols.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, October 18, 1947
• More than 600 resident hunting licenses have been sold in Clay County thus far in the season, according to Opal Hanson, county treasurer. This figure does not include the many licenses which have been sold through city business places in Vermillion.
• Two carloads of crushed rock were received last week as initial shipment of materials which are being assembled for the erection of the new church and rectory which will be built by St. Leo’s Catholic parish in Tyndall. The Breer Construction Co. of Mitchell has been awarded the contract for general construction work and for the heating and lighting of the new structures.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 18, 1972
• The four-lane South Dakota Highway 50 between Yankton and Vermillion shall soon become a reality with the announcement from the Department of Highways to the office of Yankton County Sen. Don A. Bierle that the first phase of construction is scheduled to be let to contract today at Pierre.
• The University of South Dakota will be returning to the “Roaring Twenties” this week to help celebrate the institution’s 59th annual homecoming this week. “Hoochie Coochie Coyote … 1920s Recycled” is the theme for this year’s Dakota Days celebration.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, October 18, 1997
• Culhane Communications, Inc. (CCI), owners of KVHT-FM and KOSZ-AM has announced plans to expand their operations into the Yankton market, with new office and studios in early November. CCI will move part of their KVHT operations into an office and broadcast facility in the Erickson Center, 231 Broadway, in Yankton. KOSZ will remain in Vermillion and will not be affected by the expansion.
• A lack of communication may be to blame for causing low morale with employees at the George S. Mickelson Center for the Neurosciences (MCN), Department of Human Services Secretary Bill Podhradsky told a local community advisory group Friday. A group of employees aired some of their concerns over privatization rumors, high turnover and low morale at a meeting with a pair of Yankton County Legislators earlier this week, prompting the meeting with Podhradsky and acting administrator Joni Rabenberg.
