Neb. Auditor Finds Fraud, Theft, Payment For Florida Vacation In Audit Of Norfolk Transit Agency

Jeffrey Stewart, former general manager of North Fork Area Transit in Norfolk.

 PHOTO: Courtesy of the Madison County Jail

LINCOLN, Neb. — A new Nebraska state audit says the former general manager of the North Fork Area Transit used his position to embezzle more than $740,000 by falsifying time sheets and seeking reimbursement for expenses that were never paid.

Jeffrey Stewart, according to the audit, spent “considerable time” during working hours at two Iowa casinos directing substantial wire transfers there, and charged over $35,000 in expenses for a family vacation to Florida.

