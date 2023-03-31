The Friends of the Yankton Community Library group will be hosting a spring sale in the library meeting room from Thursday, April 13, through Sunday, April 16.
Thursday from 4-6 p.m. will be open for members of the Friends of the Library to shop early. Memberships will be available to purchase at the sale.
The sale will open to the general public beginning on Friday, April 14, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, April 16, from 1-5 p.m. Hardcover and paperback books, along with puzzles and games, will be available.
Browse a great selection of gently used fiction and nonfiction books for all ages. Come and load up on some great finds to add to your to-be-read pile for the warmer months ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.