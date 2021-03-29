100 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 30, 1921
• Finishing touches were being put on the huge concrete mixer at the bridge site today, preparing it for the work on Pier number one. The tram car track has also been laid, connecting the mixer with the pier, and “Puffing Bill,” the miniature steam locomotive which will pull the concrete laden cars, has been placed on the railes.
• The ferryboat B.A. Douglass is making regular trips each day now and Captain Giesler reports a good business. Saturday was an unusually busy day, scores of Nebraska people coming over to Yankton.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, March 30, 1946
• Three persons are recovering and only one patient is in a serious condition, Dr. Herm Klima said this morning in discounting reports of a diptheria epidemic in Tyndall. One death, and four cases discovered later, brought closing Wednesday of city schools.
• Fire, originating in a shed adjacent to the kitchen, brought heavy damage to the interior and household goods of a home occupied by a recently discharged veteran and his wife, Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Thomsen, at 609 Picotte street about 8:15 o’clock this morning. Only rapid work by the fire department prevented greater damage as the flames swept through the kitchen and back into the dining and living rooms.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 30, 1971
• James Noecker, a Wayne State College senior from Crofton, has been awarded a French government teaching assistantship for the 1971-72 school year, the Institute of International Education announced from New York.
• A prime rib dinner was served to 150 people at the annual President’s Ball held at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club Saturday.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, March 30, 1996
• A Nevada college president will take over the reins of Mount Marty College this spring, the result of a yearlong search for a new president at the Roman Catholic school in Yankton. Dr. Mark Hurtubise will succeed Sister Jacquelyn Ernster, who retires this spring.
• Aside from a falling chandelier and a few skimpy audiences, Elton and Charlotte Thum have experienced a pretty successful run during the past 50 years with the Scotland Community Choir. Elton has missed only four years of performances while he was attending GI classes, but the couple was part of the choir’s inaugural performance in 1947 at the Scotland City Hall.
