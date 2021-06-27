One Person Killed In Accident East Of Volin

VOLIN — One person was killed in a one-vehicle accident east of Volin early Sunday evening.
According to early reports, the vehicle lost control on the Lower Bluff Road and rolled at approximately 7:15 p.m. about one mile east of Volin. The accident occurred just inside the Yankton County line bordering on Clay County.
One person was ejected from the vehicle.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.
Also responding to the incident were Volin, Gayville and Yankton firefighters and Yankton County EMS.
No other details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.