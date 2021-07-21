• Chesley Lynde, 31, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a probation hold for court services;
• Logan Armstrong, 23, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a probation hold for court services and breach of conditions;
• Mitchell Stands, 33, Ideal, was arrested Tuesday for breach of conditions;
• Chad Shipps, 37, Volin, was arrested Tuesday on a probation hold for court services, driving with a revoked license and speeding on a state highway (Turner County warrant);
• Robert Dierkson, 44, Mitchell, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of violation of probation;
• Kathleen Crowe, 57, Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday on a federal hold for the South Dakota Marshal Service.
