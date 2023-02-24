When Ken and Lynn Wintersteen put Menno Livestock up for sale last year, Matt and Marie Mehlhaf realized the opportunity to fulfill a long-time dream.
The Wintersteens had owned the livestock auction since 1995, but Ken’s health forced them to sell the business. Menno Livestock has existed for more than a century, serving much of south-central and southeast South Dakota.
Matt had worked on the Wintersteen farm and at the sale barn since college, according to the Tri-State Neighbor. With the business up for sale, the Mehlhafs held long talks between them before moving forward with the purchase.
“We talked until, like, 4 in the morning and decided that’s the direction we wanted to go,” Marie told the publication.
The Mehlhafs held the agricultural background and livestock knowledge, but they needed assistance with a business plan. Under the Wintersteens’ ownership, Menno Livestock has become the top family auction barn in South Dakota for hog sales and among the top five for sheep sales.
The Mehlhafs turned to a resource for business advice: the Southeast Enterprise Facilitation Project (SEFP). With its help, the Mehlhafs took Menno Livestock ownership last month.
The non-profit SEFP organization, based in Marion, supports and assists local entrepreneurs and business owners with business development, strategic planning and succession planning.
SEFP facilitator Heather Broehm assisted the Mehlhafs on their business plan and operational strategies. The experience broadened her own understanding of an agricultural business, she told the Press & Dakotan.
“Working with the Mehlhafs on this project has given me a newfound understanding and appreciation for the auction market,” she said. “Matt and Marie truly have a heart for this business, the industry and the people they serve. They have a great vision for what they want to accomplish.”
SEFP began as and remains a grassroots organization. Local businesses and community leaders launched the effort in 1997. The SEFP has served Turner, McCook and Hutchinson counties along with other surrounding areas.
Broehm serves as the fourth facilitator in the organization’s history. During the past quarter-century, SEFP has received 1,435 inquiries and helped 751 clients, according to its website. Through its efforts, it has benefited 212 new, retained or expanded businesses, creating 734 jobs.
She stepped into her current role 17 months ago. Since that time, she has learned a great deal about the small business owners and entrepreneurs who make the rural areas hum in south-central South Dakota.
Many rural residents hold great ideas for businesses but need assistance in making their dreams a reality, Broehm said.
“For 25 years, we have been active in helping individuals take an idea and transform it into viable businesses and local solutions,” she said. “(We’re) filling gaps in local services, employment opportunities and convenience.”
The SEPF services are free and confidential. The supporting communities and counties pay a per-capita fee. In addition, SEPF receives donations from other investor partners to cover the cost of the service.
“Essentially, we are an economic development organization focused on the talent of people that already exist in our communities,” she said.
Most of her work revolves around the creation of business plans. She assists each owner with market research, financial projections and developing their operational strategies.
“Sometimes individuals only reach out because they need a business plan to secure financing,” she said. “Others truly want to start with a solid, informed foundation.”
Broehm tries to connect the owner or entrepreneur to local services such as accountants, bookkeepers, attorneys, commercial insurance agents and marking professionals.
Throughout the process, SEPF and the business owner may identify other necessary players, she said. Those sources may include area Small Business Development Centers and local development corporations.
“The success stories are many,” she said.
In a news release, Broehm shared the Menno Livestock story as one example.
“Matt is a familiar face around the auction, being involved as a yardman among other duties, for the past nine years. He holds an extensive agricultural and livestock handling experience,” she said. “In addition, he has gained insights and firsthand experience learning from the previous owners on how to facilitate a sale.”
The Mehlhafs met at South Dakota State University (SDSU), where they received agricultural degrees. The now live on a farm just outside Menno where they raise various livestock.
“Matt and Marie are a well-equipped and knowledgeable team,” Broehm said. “Both have their respective training and experiences that will enable them to be successful in operating the Menno Livestock Auction.”
The sale barn specializes in selling top-notch local cattle along with sheep, goats, and hogs but has been known to sell other species as well.
“We are excited to continue to help and support the community as Ken and Lynn have through Menno Livestock,” Marie said. “Matt and I are beyond grateful for the relationships and support of the staff, buyers and sellers that make Menno Livestock a success. We are here to continue that legacy.”
The Mehlhafs plan to continue improving the auction experience over time, Broehm said. They have already implemented new technology to streamline and create efficiencies in the auction process.
The couple describe themselves as “passionate about the livestock industry” and the ability to connect buyer and seller. They foresee great opportunity and are excited to get others involved in the industry.
By helping small businesses and entrepreneurs, the entire area can thrive, Broehm said.
“We envision a rural region that is economically strong, self-sustaining, and business diverse,” the SEFP website says. “Until then, we want to cultivate a local culture where innovative ideas and entrepreneurs can flourish and shopping local is just what everyone does.”
Broehm has already set her sights on grooming the next generation of business and community leaders. On March 8, she will facilitate the 19th regional career fair that will take place at Menno High School.
“Our long-term organizational goals are to expand our services, our partnerships and our reach,” she said.
“Beyond the day-to-day client work, we are focused on delivering learning opportunities that support existing business owners and their workforce, and connecting our youth with career opportunities that are local.”
For Broehm, her confidence in the future is summed up in the SEFP motto.
“We believe a community’s people are its greatest asset,” she said.
———
For more information, check the website at sefp.com or its Facebook page. To reach Broehm, call 605 648-2909 or email sefp@southeastern.coop.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.