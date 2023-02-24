Success Stories
Buy Now

The Menno Livestock Auction recently changed hands with the assistance of the Marion-based Southeast Enterprise Facilitation Project.

 COURTESY PHOTO

When Ken and Lynn Wintersteen put Menno Livestock up for sale last year, Matt and Marie Mehlhaf realized the opportunity to fulfill a long-time dream.

The Wintersteens had owned the livestock auction since 1995, but Ken’s health forced them to sell the business. Menno Livestock has existed for more than a century, serving much of south-central and southeast South Dakota.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.