HURON — Chairman Dan Klimisch of Yankton announces that the James River Water Development District Board of Directors will be holding their regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, by way of video conference (Zoom) at 9 a.m.
Persons interested in participating should contact the office at 605-352-0600 for access information or to make other arrangements.
Items on the agenda are:
• Funding request from Liberty Township for flood damage repairs;
• Funding request from Davison County Highway for riprap;
• Funding request from City of Parkston for sewer expansion;
• Funding request from USFWS & Davison Conservation District for continued grazing management plan;
• Funding request from Lake Byron Sanitary District for creating a sanitary district;
• Funding request from S.D. Soil Health Coalition for cover crops & implementation of grazing management practices;
• Funding request from a landowner in Hutchinson County to repair a dam in German Township;
• Funding request from a landowner in Yankton County to enlarge a dam and build 3 small silt dams;
• Funding request form a landowner in Hutchinson County to build multiple silt dams in Molan Township;
• Funding request from City of Wolsey for lagoon sledge removal
• Extend Enhanced CRP Funds;
• Update on the South Central Watershed Project;
• District Update from Staff, Directors and Chairman;
• Executive session for 2021 staff salary;
• Any other business that may come before the Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.