100 Years
Saturday, June 17, 1922
• The Yankton Municipal Band gave its weekly concert last night at the city band stand. The music was excellent, as many strangers in the city very willingly testified. One visitor who makes many cities during his continuous rounds, declared Yankton for its size had the best band he knew of anywhere and better than some cities of large size.
• A painter at Mrs. Glebisch’s new house was seen to fall from near the roof this morning when his ladder tilted over. As he was an experienced painter, this brush artist carefully landed on his feet, and hardly seemed to get a jolt.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 17, 1947
• Yankton’s welcome mat was out today for General Carl Spaatz, commanding general of the Army Air Forces, who was to be honored this afternoon by the South Dakota department of the Veterans of Foreign Wars at a mammoth parade and ceremonial which highlights the third day of the 17th annual encampment in session here.
• Cpl. Ernest Chytka arrived home Sunday morning on terminal leave to join his wife and two children, Sandra and Judy, of 507 Pearl street, after spending the past 16 months in the Beaumont General hospital in El Paso, Tex.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, June 17, 1972
• City Manager Rufus Nye calls attention to signs which were placed recently along the Missouri River between the Yankton bridge and the boat ramp in the Riverside Park area saying, “No swimming allowed.” This area is particularly treacherous because of its use by boaters as well as the fact that there is a sharp drop off from the shore and water in places in 10 or more feet deep, and because of the swift current, Nye explained.
• Yankton flood rescue men returning from Rapid City tell a story of total destruction, of heroism and hard work. Units from the community aiding in the rescue work included the local unit of the South Dakota National Guard and a Red Cross disaster radio unit operated by Don Grass, co-chairman of the Yankton County Red Cross Disaster Committee.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 17, 1997
• While it’s still early, the summer is off to a good start at the Summit Activities Center. According to Yankton Parks and Recreation Director Roger Pierce, 95% of those who purchased quarterly passes in December renewed their passes in March. He also said 75% of those who had passes in the spring quarter have already purchased passes for the summer months.
• Artspace consultant Chris Velasco and properties specialist Will Law will be in Yankton Wednesday, June 18. They will complete a pre-feasibility survey on the proposed Yankton Art and History Center to be located in the former Middle School. The proposed center would combine historical facades worth preserving, with custom-designed interiors and state-of-the-art mechanical systems to provide a compelling in-town tourist destination and a central local for the non-profit community.
