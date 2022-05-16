The Lewis and Clark Recreation Area will offer the following programs this weekend (May 2021):
———
Friday May 20
• 5-6 p.m.: Insect Hike — Meet at the Nature Trail for an evening hike at Gavins Nature Trail.
———
Saturday May 21st
• 9-11 a.m.: FISHING on North Shore Lake Yankton poles and bait provided. At Chief White Crane
• 11 a.m. and Noon: ARCHERY for ages 8 and up;, pre-registration is required. Please call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Gavins Point Archery Range
• 1-3 p.m.: CRAFTING — Join the Naturalists for a Nature Craft. At Lewis and Clark Amphitheater
• 7-8 p.m.: BIKE RIDE/S’more Ride. Meet the Naturalists for an evening bike ride finished with a S’more on the campfire. Meet at Midway Beach Parking Lot
