PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed Nov. 14-20, 2022, as Registered Apprenticeship Week in South Dakota. This week celebrates the important role that registered apprenticeships play in helping South Dakotans gain critical skills and expanding the state’s workforce.

“The biggest issue facing our state’s business community right now is our workforce shortage, and finding solutions to this shortage is a top priority for my second term,” said Noem. “Registered apprenticeships are a critical piece of the solution, and I look forward to expanding and strengthening South Dakota’s apprenticeship programs.”

