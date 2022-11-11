PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed Nov. 14-20, 2022, as Registered Apprenticeship Week in South Dakota. This week celebrates the important role that registered apprenticeships play in helping South Dakotans gain critical skills and expanding the state’s workforce.
“The biggest issue facing our state’s business community right now is our workforce shortage, and finding solutions to this shortage is a top priority for my second term,” said Noem. “Registered apprenticeships are a critical piece of the solution, and I look forward to expanding and strengthening South Dakota’s apprenticeship programs.”
The apprenticeship training model combines work-based learning with classroom instruction based on industry needs and standards. Many businesses have developed registered apprenticeship programs to train employees and keep South Dakotans living and working in the communities they love.
“Registered apprenticeship programs are uniquely able to meet changing workforce demands and provide a path for all qualified individuals,” said Department of Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “Even more, apprentices get to earn a paycheck while they learn.”
Thousands of apprenticeship opportunities exist in a variety of industries. Industry associations, higher-education institutions, businesses, and other workforce intermediaries can be Registered Apprenticeship sponsors.
To learn more about how to be an apprentice or business sponsor, or to find student opportunities, visit StartTodaySD.com.
