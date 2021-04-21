GV Production Hits The Road ‑— To Yankton

GAYVILLE — After last year’s COVID cancellation, Gayville-Volin High School is taking this year’s play production 10 miles up the road and 30 years into the past.
GVHS will present “Awesome ‘80s Prom” at 7 p.m. tonight (Thursday) and Friday in the Dakota Theater in downtown Yankton. The performances are free and open to the public.
The play’s director, Tara Leonard, holds a long relationship with Dakota Theater as former executive director of the Lewis and Clark Theatre Company. In addition, she has worked with productions at the iconic landmark.
Her Gayville-Volin connection comes as her 16-year-old daughter, Izzy Gill, attends the school. The mother and daughter have worked together on LCTC productions since Izzy was 5.
“I was a chaperone for the (G-V) prom two years ago, and the other (parents) found out I had worked with the play ‘Footloose’ at Dakota Theatre,” Leonard said. “They asked if I would direct (last year’s) play, which was ‘Robin Hood,’ and I said yes.”
Leonard wanted her students to receive a true theatrical experience.
“I instituted the idea of performing at Dakota Theatre,” she said. “Gayville-Volin is a great school, but they perform their plays in the gym and don’t have an actual theater. If I have the means and connections for them to use Dakota Theatre, then why not?”
MAKING IT WORK
The idea received strong support from the Gayville-Volin school board and administration, as well as the LCTC and Dakota Theatre members, Leonard said.
“To take this play on the road to Yankton wasn’t bad at all. We could do a mock setup at the high school (in Gayville) for rehearsals there. When we made the move to Yankton last week, it was a pretty easy set-up,” she said.
“Our cast had to make some adjustments, because there are so many things (at Dakota Theater) that they didn’t have at the school gymnasium. Here, we have mikes, dressing rooms and a different kind of lighting situation. It’s all exciting to them.”
Last year’s performance was canceled because of the pandemic, and Leonard opted for a different production this spring rather than bring back “Robin Hood.” She did so because of cast numbers and the desire to perform what she considered a more engaging play.
She came across “Awesome ‘80s Prom,” which fit both requirements.
“We had to change a few things. It’s more geared to adult audiences, so I made it high school friendly,” she said. “I gave homework to the cast and told them to Google how they danced in the 1980s, the words they said and the hairstyles. They girls are wearing the big hair and blue eye shadow, and everyone is having a lot of fun.”
The cast members apparently learned well, as they showed during a prom dance scene. The students looked like they were re-creating the 1980s movie “Footloose,” with one girl even taking to the floor to do the “worm.”
Leonard recruited a friend and disc jockey, Jim Violette, to provide the 1980s music and to handle the sound and light duties. Danielle Dangel runs the spotlight.
“It literally goes back in time for the 1989 prom. We have things like the grand march, the prom king and queen candidates and other special things that go with it,” Leonard said. “The play has free-form scenes. It teaches the kids not only how to act but also how to improvise and to step outside their comfort zone. We want the audience to sing along, boo, laugh and dance if they want. We’re even offering a conga line.”
When it came to casting, Leonard needed to make an adjustment.
“I have four great guys in the cast but not enough (boys) to fill all the male roles,” she said. “We have some girls who will now play those parts. They wanted this play to happen, and they stepped up to take on those cast openings.”
Because Yankton has lifted its mask mandate, the cast members aren’t wearing masks during the production, Leonard said. The seating is socially distant, using alternate rows, and audience members are welcome to wear masks.
“Lewis and Clark isn’t charging us a fee, but they are running the concession stand to raise money for the Dakota Theater roofing project,” she said.
THE CAST SPEAKS
Cast members said they were in awe of taking the stage in the iconic theater and performing after last year’s disappointing cancellation of their play. The spoke of having fun and looking forward to the curtain rising.
Kayla Van Osdel, a senior, plays football captain Blake Williams. She doesn’t mind playing one of the male roles and finds it allows her to experience one of her wishes.
“I always wanted to play football, and in this play, I get to do it,” she said. “I’ve been to plays here before, and it’s cool to see a real theater instead of just a gym. When you first walk in (Dakota Theater), you think about how this is the real deal, and we’re here to do it. We’ve been working on this, and now, finally, it’s coming around.”
Elias Bartos, a freshman, plays preppy class president Michael Jay.
“The Dakota Theatre stage is definitely more like a real play experience than being in the gym,” he said. “It’s not like it’s a huge adjustment, but it’s definitely different.”
Talen Wallenburg was recruited to play the role of Beef when the original cast member left the show. He’s no stranger to Dakota Theater, as he has performed in six productions during the past year.
“I’m used to the theater. Tara is an amazing director. I first met her when she directed ‘M*A*S*H,’” he said. “It was the first show I did when I moved to Yankton. Tara does an amazing job in making you feel welcome.”
Paisley Hejna, an eighth grader, is making her stage debut.
“It’s definitely different. I didn’t know what to expect. I like it here at Dakota Theater,” she said. “It’s more real and coming to life. It’s actually happening. I don’t have many lines, but it’s a lot of fun. I did my homework about the ’80s and watched a lot of dance videos.”
Leonard noted one timely coincidence. “What’s really awesome is that we have the Awesome ‘80s Prom on Thursday and Friday, and their real school prom is Saturday in the school gym,” she said.
Ayla Dimmer, an eighth grader, wanted to try something new and joined the production.
“I’ve never done a play before, and it got me out of my comfort zone and doing something fun,” she said. “I like being in the play with all my friends.”
Cadynce Bonzer, a seventh grader, has performed in Dakota Theater plays since she was 8. Still, this production has literally provided some new wrinkles.
“My mother had hair crimpers and crimped my hair. The ‘80s was a really bad hair decade,” she said jokingly.
Keanna Lee, a sophomore, was in a play two years ago and was cast for last year’s production only to have it cancelled.
“It was weird. I knew most of my lines already and we had practiced a lot. It was disappointing that we never actually got to do it,” she said. “But I really like this year’s ‘80s theme and entertainment. It’s cool to step into the ‘80s, and it’s a way for us to live through it.”
LCTC allowed the students to use the theater’s costumes, and Tayah Staton was wearing a prom queen sash as part of her outfit.
“With the costumes, it’s getting to feel real. I’m the head cheerleader, and I have the whole hair and makeup,” she said. “I’m having a lot of fun with the part. I’m not a preppy girl or an actual cheerleader, so it’s a pretty different role for me. It will just be something I can experience for a night.”
The cast is ready for opening night, she said.
“The kids are really getting into their characters,” she said. “They’re studying the ‘80s dances, hair and the slang, which is a lot different than what we say now.”
While a stage veteran and experienced working with her mother, Jazzy Gill still finds the current play a unique situation.
“Now, I’m working with my classmates, and they know how cool my mom is,” she said. “Some people think the people in the high school play are doing it just for the (academic) credit, but we really enjoy it and are having a great time. I’m ready to show my school what we can do.”
John Nelson, a junior, has performed on stage for years. He enjoys the step back in time with this production.
“I kind of grew up around the ‘80s, with the older sitcoms and movies,” he said. “The most interesting and nerve wracking thing has been the improvisation.”
Tanayia Pacheco, an eighth grader, admitted she remains nervous but excited. “I’m looking forward to performing in front of everybody. I like being on stage, and being with everyone that I go to school with has been a good experience,” she said.
Abby Bonitz, a sophomore, was recruited to play one of the male roles.
“I was so nervous for the play last year, and this year I’m so crazy nervous,” she said. “We have improvisation for all the characters, and we’re really having fun. I’m a really quiet person, and this brings me out of my shell. Just being with all the people is great.”
Rounding out the cast is special guest is “Joan Jett,” played by Abby Beeson.
Leonard looks forward to the play and would like to return with Gayville-Volin students to Dakota Theatre in the future.
“We have these kids who are incredibly dedicated, and they have been great. We’re looking forward to them getting to put on the show,” she said. “If the school and theater want to do this again, I’d love to give it another shot.”
