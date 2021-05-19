Many people are gradually moving on from COVID, but the Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan’s church wants to remember the lost lives and those still suffering.
As part of that mission, the United Church of Christ (Congregational) in Yankton has created a memorial symbolizing pandemic deaths. The project not only honors those who have passed but also supports those struggling with lost loved ones and other aspects of everyday life.
A dedication ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church, located at 201 West Fifth Street. The public is invited to attend the short program, which features speakers and singing.
A large banner will explain the memorial, Hickox-Morgan said. Each candle in a church window symbolizes a Yankton County COVID death, while each strip of cloth tied to the front step hand railings represents 1,000 deaths nationally.
“This is about awareness, not a political statement. It’s meant to be a place where people can reflect on the losses they have had,” she said. “I think it’s important that we have places where we can gather. It’s good to acknowledge we have losses and that we’re impacted by those losses.”
The church’s Mission Ministry generated the idea for bringing attention to the pandemic’s impact, according to team member Kay Farrar.
“We’re always looking for mission projects,” she said. “With COVID (on our minds) almost constantly, we decided to do something to ‘recognize’ how it has affected all of us.”
The idea had been in the works for some time, Hickox-Morgan said.
“We came up with the idea during the middle of the pandemic. Jennifer Powell, one of our Mission Ministry members, said we needed to do something like this,” the pastor said. “I think the idea was inspired by President Biden’s 500,000 lighted candles (in February) symbolizing the people who had died of COVID nationally.”
Besides Farrar and Powell, the Mission Ministry Team includes Aaron Crisman, Hope Lesher, Jim Payne, Arlene Stoebner and Suzan Gass.
CREATING THE MESSAGE
Based on the current Yankton County and U.S. figures, the UCC memorial will light 33 battery-powered candles at night and will place 587 cloth strips on the front hand railings, Hickox-Morgan said. The church will update the memorial to reflect changes in the numbers of COVID deaths.
“The numbers will continue to grow. We just added two more deaths in Yankton County during the past week,” she said. “We don’t have names on the ribbons (in our memorial), but people are free to bring a Sharpie (pen) and write a name on a ribbon.”
The congregation wanted to finish the memorial by mid-May for a special reason, the pastor said.
“Yankton is a large tourist town, and we have many people who come here from all over the United States,” she said. “COVID has affected our entire nation. For people traveling through town, the banner will explain the memorial. We want to offer a place to stand still and take some time to process everything that has happened (during the pandemic).”
Saturday’s program will feature five-minute messages from speakers Lori Brunick, Carla Hummel, Ross Vanderhule and Jerry Webber.
“Their messages will share something about how COVID has affected their lives,” Farrar said. “(Those aspects include) personally, professionally, in their daily lives, their families, their work, their volunteer responsibilities and relationships.”
The memorial seeks to provide strength as well as remembrance, Farrar said.
“We want to let all people know we do care,” she said. “Our mission and hope is to help people heal from the effects of COVID in some small way, if we can, whether they have suffered in some way themselves or recognizing that others have suffered.”
SHARING COVID STORIES
Hickox-Morgan has experienced those effects firsthand. She was diagnosed Jan. 25 with the virus and suffered difficulty breathing, headaches and problems concentrating and forming thoughts.
“I spent eight days in bed and was taken to the emergency room. My vital signs weren’t good at the time,” she said. “Our first in-person worship (since the pandemic started) was the first Sunday in February. I shouldn’t have attended, but I needed to be there. It took weeks before I was able to speak without catching my breath. Only in the last two months or so have I seen the last symptoms fading away. It’s taken a long time.”
The pastor worried about others who had contracted the virus.
“My whole family had COVID,” she said. “I was convinced, if my dad was infected, he wouldn’t make it because he had so many underlying conditions. But he’s still with us today, and he did make it through.”
Her family’s experience illustrates the uncertainty surrounding the virus, she said.
“It reminded me how lucky we are, if you call it that,” she said. “There is no rhyme or reason to this disease and this virus. We don’t know when we’re going to get it, what’s going to happen or how bad it’s going to be.”
Farrar came across her own COVID experience.
“I have an aunt who visited her daughter in California and couldn’t come back for over a year due to flying restrictions,” she said. “And I have one cousin who contracted COVID and had to be hospitalized but recovered.”
OFFERING STRENGTH
The UCC memorial shows concern for all persons impacted by COVID in a number of ways, Farrar said.
“This project is important so that people know someone cares,” she said. “We care that you may have lost loved ones. We care that you may have lost relationships and jobs. We care that anyone has had to struggle in any way.”
Hickox-Morgan described the struggles of keeping church members together through online worship services, setting up video group chats for fellowship and finding other ways of staying connected and fighting isolation. In addition, the pandemic prevented clergy from making regular pastoral visits to hospitals and nursing homes.
In their daily lives, church members were overwhelmed with concerns about their health, jobs, finances, schooling and daycare.
In an effort to support their members during COVID, the Yankton UCC church deacons purchased a large box of utility flags used when power line crews mark property. The flags, intended for congregation members, contained the message “We Pray For You” along with the church’s name, phone number and logo.
“The members’ houses were split among the deacons, and we put a flag in the yard and said a prayer outside the home,” she said. “If people were home, fine. If not, they came home and saw the flag. We have people where, if you go to the house today, they still have the flags in their front yards.”
In addition, the mission team organized a drive-through donation day last September collecting items for six non-profit organizations in Yankton, the pastor said. “It was the biggest collection they ever had in this church, and we did it again at Christmas,” she said.
As more people become vaccinated, Hickox-Morgan sees some light at the end of the tunnel. But she’s also concerned about the transition back to in-person worship after a year away from the church. Will people return to services or will they continue to stay home and use online or televised worship?
With the change in CDC guidelines, the Yankton UCC has changed to voluntary mask wearing during worship services, Hickox-Morgan said. However, COVID issues still remain, she said.
“One of the things I worry about is, will we become a group of people that are vaccinated versus not vaccinated?” she asked.
The past year has also brought changes that look to continue, which the COVID memorial symbolizes and seeks to address, the pastor said.
“In many ways, we have become more compassionate. As people became more isolated, we knew what it felt like (to be lonely and separated from loved ones). But we’re also more present in different ways (because of technology),” she said.
“At the same time, we lost personal contact which is essential for our emotional well-being. We have also lost jobs, income and other aspects of our lives. People have the uncertainty of not knowing what is going to happen.”
In that respect, the UCC memorial provides a powerful message for all those who witness it, Farrar said.
“I’m hoping people can go away with hope in their hearts,” she said, “knowing that there are people who truly care what everyone has gone through and hope of a better future to come!”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.