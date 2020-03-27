The number of positive COVID-19 tests in South Dakota rose to 58 on Friday, but the number of pending test cases at the state lab has dropped significantly.
One of the new cases in is Union County, according to the state’s website.
The state lab, which handles high-priority cases, significantly whittled down its testing backlog, which has been running in the hundreds for several days. Pending tests went from more than 200 Thursday down to 20 Friday.
There is no word on outstanding tests done by private, commercial sources.
To date, the state lab has recorded 2,387 negative cases.
Also, the number of recovered COVID-19 cases has risen to 21.
Minnehaha County (Sioux Falls) has the most positive cases in the state at 18, with Beadle County (Huron) at 16.
So far, there have been positive tests in 19 of the state’s 66 counties.
In a media briefing Friday, Gov. Kristi Noem said the current number of positive cases is below what she thought the state would be seeing at this point.
South Dakota contains approximately 2,300 hospital beds, and the state is working to increase its capacity in handling a surge in cases, said Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.
In Friday’s media briefing, Noem said the pandemic has already created a “significant impact” on the state budget. She has spoken with legislators by conference call about the budget and COVID-19 developments.
She is preparing bills with emergency clauses for Monday’s veto day, still scheduled for next Monday. The bills, if passed, would go into effect immediately upon her signature rather than the usual July 1 date. They all have sunset clauses, meaning they are not permanent.
Monday’s veto day will use technology to allow legislators’ long-distance participation. Lawmakers who come to Pierre can expect a health screening as they enter the Capitol.
Noem spoke of the probability of holding a June special session of the Legislature to deal with budget and COVID-19 issues.
The governor and her staff are also sorting out details of the federal stimulus package and how it affects South Dakota.
Noem has declared a statewide emergency but said she isn’t forcing businesses to close. The South Dakota State Medical Association (SDSMA) has called on the governor for a greater response to the pandemic, but she said her declaration meets the state’s needs at this time.
Noem said she is also working with schools on state aid, distance learning and other needs. Currently, South Dakota school buildings are closed until May 1.
In addition, the governor said she has talked with tribal officials about the COVID-19 situation on their reservations and the tribal actions.
The South Dakota National Guard stands ready for action, the governor said. However, she said she also doesn’t necessarily want to pull Guard members from their communities where they can provide needed leadership and skills.
Noem said projections indicate the pandemic won’t peak in the state until late May or early June. She added that up to 30% of the state’s residents could possibly be infected by the virus during the current course of transmission.
According to The Associated Press, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
For more information, visit the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 website — COVID.sd.gov — or call 800-997-2880.
