LINCOLN, Neb. — The deadline for Nebraskans to apply for heating assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is March 31. LIHEAP is a federally funded program designed to help lower-income households stay safe and healthy by providing financial assistance to offset the costs of heating and cooling. LIHEAP crisis funding will still be available after March 31.
The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) wants to ensure that all who are eligible and want heating assistance apply by the March 31 deadline. To qualify for LIHEAP, a household must:
• Have income at or below 150% of the federal poverty level (FPL);
• Meet the LIHEAP citizenship and residency requirement;
• Be responsible for home energy utilities; and,
• Not be otherwise disqualified or ineligible.
For Nebraskans unsure of whether they may qualify, there is no penalty for applying if you are not eligible. Trained staff is available to walk applicants through all of the services that LIHEAP provides.
Individuals can request or apply for LIHEAP through DHHS:
• By calling ACCESSNebraska at these numbers: Lincoln — (402) 323-3900; Omaha — (402) 595-1258; or all other Nebraska communities — Toll-Free: (800) 383-4278
The eligibility requirements are listed as household size and annual income: 1 — $20,385; 2 — $27,465; 3 — $34,545; 4 — $41,625; 5 — $48,705.
LIHEAP aid is 100% financed with Federal funds. A total of $53,140,356 in LIHEAP Federal funds were made available for the Federal Fiscal Year 2023 (FFY 2023). LIHEAP administrative costs are paid with Federal and State funds, which varies annually. In the FFY 2022, 14% of LIHEAP administrative costs were state funded and 86% were federally funded.
