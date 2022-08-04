VERMILLION — In cooperation with the University of South Dakota, the Vermillion Fire EMS Department will be conducting training operations from now through October at Julian Hall, Julian Hall Addition and Brookman Hall (near East Clark St. between North Dakota St. and North Harvard St. in Vermillion).
Prior to the demolition of these buildings, the Vermillion Fire EMS Department, in coordination with other mutual aid agencies, will use the empty structures for a variety of training exercises. Trainings will typically take place on Wednesday evenings and a few Saturday days. Training signs will be posted around the area when training is in progress. The training exercises may produce smoke and noise.
