Teachers and staff members who have served the Yankton School District for 1, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35 and 40 years as well as retirees are being recognized in a different way this year. The administrators and department heads are still handing out the awards but not at a social this year.
The following people are recognized for their years of service.
• 1 Year — Jenna Anderson, Patricia Barr, Brianna Benjamin, Linda Bentley, Cara Bovero, Alysha Davis, Matt Decker, Tasha Dryden, Matt Fredericksen, Tricia Giedd, Neil Hohenthaner, Zach Hoover, Taysha Hubbard, Terry Huber, Gary Hussing, Debra Klemme, Holly Lail, Heather Lancaster, Sarah Lawrence, Tamera Luetke, Tayler Macleod, Traci Olinger, Ryan Olson, Beth Pietila, Kate Schaa, Sarah Shortbull, Karen Springer, Brady Sudbeck, Derek Valnes, Kelsey Van Osdel, Cira Watson, Amanda Wenzlaff, Jane Wuestewald, Lexy Zimmerman
• 5 Years — Rachel Anderson, Abigail Benson, Vicki Critchley, Melanie Duchscher, Cody Garvey, Jordan Geditz, Amber Hinnerichs, Drew Lawrence, Tayler Moser, Stacy Penniston, Georgia Powell, Barbara Slattery, Troy Thurman, Cierra Voeltz, Gwen Wenisch, Rovelyn Whisler, Cindy Wuestewald
• 10 Years — Desiree Anderberg, Amy Bertsch, Michelle Curtis, Brady Muth, Bonny Nelson, Justin Olson, Traci Peterson, Lori Rust, Peggy Schortzman, Dennis Sundleaf, Jan Woods
• 15 Years — Michelle Andrews, Karla McDonald, Natasha Phillips, Robert Santiago, Dan Slowey, Becky Ver Heul, Luke Youmans
• 20 Years — Beth Anderson, Kerry Evans, Ryan Hage, Lesley Hale, Chris Hovden, Peggy Marquardt, Julie Needham, Paul Sangster, Kim Slemp, Cindy Stenstrom, Cathy Kuhl, Leasa Woodward
• 25 Years — Pam Fedders, Nikki Heinz, Pam Kallis, Nancy Klimisch, Jama Mathison, Melanie Ryken, Heidi Savey, Diane Schramm, Ken Wuebben
• 30 Years —Connie Frohreich, Amy Harvison, Lori LaFave, Suzette Lefebvere, Michele Luken
• 35 Years – Janine Broscha, Lisa Card, Randy Gross, Jeannie Mogck, Doug Pesicka
• 40 Years – Barb Fisher
• Retirees — DeeRhonda Anderson, Lincoln SPED Teacher (39 years), Sheryl Blackinton, Beadle School 3rd Grade Teacher (14 years), Renae Bouza, Stewart School 2nd Grade Teacher (36 years), Adeline Creviston, Lincoln School Paraprofessional (31 years), Marjorie Kindle, High School Math Teacher (28 years), Ladonna Kniffen, School Nurse at Beadle, Webster and Middle School (26 years), Brooks Schild, Middle School Science Teacher (19 years), Linda Stevens, Beadle School 1st Grade Teacher (32 years), Paul Struck, Lincoln School Principal (28 years), Val Svendsen, Stewart School Paraprofessional (23 years), Robin Taylor, High School Special Education Teacher (26 years)
• The nominees for Yankton School District Teacher of the Year were Kris Binde (Stewart School), Dena Den Herder (Lincoln School), Roxann Hunhoff (Beadle School), Kaiti Ladwig (High School), Angela Larson (High School), Lori Leader (Webster School), Allison Moon (Lincoln School), Alyssa Roth (Lincoln School), Jamie Van Winkle (Lincoln School), and Donna Wagner (Lincoln School). The Yankton School District Teacher of the Year for 2020 is Lori Leader.
• The nominees for the first Yankton School District Employee of the Year were Jon Andersen (IT) Jean Barkley (MS Administrative Assistant), Dana Bos (Lincoln Paraprofessional), Ladonna Kniffen (School Nurse), Cindy Somer (HS Attendance Secretary), Becky Ver Heul (HS Librarian), Byron Williams (Events Custodian), and Jan Woods (Lincoln Administrative Assistant). The Yankton School District Employee of the Year for 2020 is Cindy Somer.
The Yankton School District Recognition Social is sponsored by Farm Credit Services; Mount Marty College; Marlow, Woodward & Huff, Prof. LLC; and Yankton School District Parent/Teacher Organizations.
