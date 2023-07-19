100 Years Ago
Friday, July 20, 1923
• A move was inaugurated by the directors of the Yankton Chamber of Commerce at a special meeting this morning to secure permanent barracks for Battery E, 147th Field Artillery, the local unit of the National Guard. The stock pavilion, now used as an armory, will come up at redemption sale next Tuesday and its future is somewhat uncertain. The purchase of a plot of land in the outskirts of the city is one plan discussed at the board meeting this morning.
• Harvest hands were numerous in town today, attracted here by the harvest, now in full swing. The strangers appeared to be an orderly class, have been giving no trouble and many of them are traveling by auto, going from place to place in the modern way.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 20, 1948
• The flow of transit harvest workers has diminished to a point where the supply is no longer sufficient to meet the current demand, according to Lew Keehn of the South Dakota State Employment Service here. At the present time, there is a call for 271 harvest workers in eastern South Dakota with a wage scale ranging from $1.00 to $1.25 per acre. Swathers are in demand in the Yankton area.
• Crofton, Neb., bowling enthusiasts met last night in the Pine room for the purpose of organizing a sanctioned bowling league for the coming season, and had as their guest C. E. Walters of Yankton, who has been an officer of the Yankton Bowling Association for a number of years.
50 Years Ago
Friday, July 20, 1973
• Nebraska faces a shortage of steel used in manufacture of license plates, John Sullivan, state motor vehicles director, said Thursday. The state has already run out of the small plates issued for trailers and motorcycles and the supply of the larger plates is diminishing, he said.
• Dick Robinson is head of a group of sportsmen who raised nearly 1,300 pheasants this year. The birds are being banded with a lifetime ‘identification bracelet’ and released this weekend, mostly in Yankton County. The chick-raising project was financed by local contributions in line with a Pheasants Unlimited program.
25 Years Ago
Monday, July 20, 1998
• Children of all ages got a taste of Disney Saturday during Mickey’s Hometown Parade in Vermillion. Vermillion Police Chief Bruce Plate said a low estimate of the crowd would be 24,000.
• Lisa Madarassy knows how it feels to beat the odds. In 1988, Madarassy was diagnosed with a rare form of uterine cancer called trophoblastic disease. She beat the odds and won that battle. Madarassy was a proud walker in the Relay for Life survivors lap. The American Cancer Society’s fundraiser was held over the weekend at the Yankton Middle School track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.