Radio Days At Dakota Theatre

In the days of the pandemic, Lewis & Clark Theater Company (LCTC) is bringing back the days of radio.
Performances of “Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus — the Radio Play,” are set for Yankton’s Dakota Theater, with evening performances Dec. 10-12 and 18-19 at 7:30 p.m. and matinees on Dec. 13 and 20 at 2 p.m. Theater doors will open one hour before show time.
COVID-19 prevention recommendations from Avera and the Community Theater Association will be implemented for each performance, including required masking, temperature checks and alternating rows of seating, the play’s director, Vicki Geiser, told the Press & Dakotan.
“Our Thursday night show might be rows, A, C and D. And then the next night, we’ll do B, D and F and we’ll disinfect the whole entire theater between each show,” she said. “We’re also doing all the protocols with all of our cast and crew.”
To ensure a safe environment for all attendees, the performers will be also be socially distanced on stage and will be wearing face shields, Geiser said.
“We thought that was the best route to go for things like facial expressions and just the ease of articulation,” she said. “It’s something quite different, but it’s fun, because you get to use your imagination.”
The premise of the radio play version, adapted by Andrew J. Fenady, is that a dramatization of the story of 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon — who wrote a letter to the New York Sun newspaper in 1897, inquiring about the existence of Santa Claus — is being broadcast for a radio audience.
The play is set at a radio station complete with sound effects and jingles, the actors in their street clothes, holding scripts and reading their lines into a microphone.
“We’ve never done what would be termed ‘a radio drama,’ which so different,” Geiser said. “I only have 10 people voicing all of the 20-30 characters in the show. I have some wonderful character actors who can change their voices and have them be completely different between scenes.
“If you weren’t looking up, you wouldn’t know that voice is coming from that same person.”
Cast member Josh Stibral plays nine characters. In 1897 there was a great deal of immigration to New York City, including Italians, Greeks, Jews and Germans, he said.
“This is my first experience trying to do lots of different accents,” he said. “I’ve several different characters. I’ve got a postman, Mr. Schuller, who is German; Dominic Donneli, who is an Italian and one of the main characters; I’ve got a guy from Brooklyn and an old Jewish woman, Mrs. Goldstein — that was a challenge.”
The cast includes five men and five women, three of whom are youths.
Kendra Taylor, age 10, who does the voice of Virginia Hanlon, is particularly happy with how seriously the production is taking COVID precautions, she said.
“We’re going to wear face shields and I also like how we each have a specific spot we sit in for the performance,” Taylor, a fourth grader at Lincoln Elementary School, told the Press & Dakotan. “I think that is helpful, so we don’t have to share spots and potentially spread the virus.”
Taylor also said she hopes that many youth will attend the performances and, perhaps, be inspired to take up acting.
“I just think acting is just an inspirational activity,” she said.
Also on stage are two sound techs responsible for making all of the play’s sound effects, including door slamming, footsteps and the hustle and bustle of a busy news office.
“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” is based on the event’s surrounding an actual editorial article that appeared in the New York Sun on Sept. 21, 1897.
“In the play, the editor assigns this very curious question, ‘Is there a Santa Claus?’ to his No. 1 writer,” Geiser said. “This writer has been going through a number of problems in his life, and is at the point in which he is really not feeling positive about life at all.”
The writer’s thought is that, perhaps, answering the child’s question will help him personally as well, which it does, she said.
“It is family friendly — so bring your entire family,” Geiser said. “It is a safe environment for people to come and escape into another realm where they get to hear this uplifting Christmas drama.”
Cast List (in alphabetical order): Caitlyn Starzl, Conner Brunick, David Brown, Isaac Nedved, James Violette, Joshua Stibral, Kali Johnson, Kendra Taylor, Leila Schumacher, Liz McMillen, Memory German and Talen Wallenburg.
