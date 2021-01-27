The Yankton Community Library will offer Lego kits for checkout starting Thursday, Jan. 28.
Each Lego kit is a small tub filled with an assortment of Legos and challenge cards. You can contact the library to request one of our four Lego kits or go to our online catalog to request it. The Lego Kit provides an opportunity for kids to design and build their own Lego creations at home.
A kit can be checked out for two weeks at a time, with a limit of one kit per family. Note: While there are multiple tubs available for check out, they are identical and only include minor differences in pieces.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
