Yankton Lauded For Safety Efforts

The City of Yankton has been recognized for promoting a safe working environment for its employees.
This month, it was announced that the City of Yankton was a 2020 recipient of a platinum-level Safety and Loss Recognition Award.
Public Works Director Adam Haberman told the Press & Dakotan that the Safety and Loss Control Recognition Awards are presented by the South Dakota Municipal League Worker’s Compensation Fund, the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance and Safety, Inc.
There are three levels of awards — bronze, gold and platinum with the latter being the highest.
“This is the first year the City of Yankton has been able to achieve platinum-level recognition,” Haberman said.
He said that this wasn’t an achievement done overnight.
“It’s been a work in progress over the years,” he said. “It didn’t just happen in one year. We have a safety committee that’s actively in place, and they meet monthly and they do various things throughout our organization like inspecting buildings and city property to make sure things are in line, safety-wise.”
Additionally, Haberman said the city holds various training opportunities for municipal workers throughout the year, and provides safety videos and a regularly updated safety handbook.
“We try to make sure we’re active on the safety side of things and that our employees are involved with that and have the proper safety equipment and training they need,” he said.
He said that this honor is a big accomplishment for the city.
“It just shows that our employees are aware of their surroundings and able to work safely and as efficiently as possible,” he said.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that a lot of work is paying off.
“The City of Yankton has worked hard over the past few years to increase awareness of safety in the workplace,” Leon said. “We are honored to be recognized for our efforts and aim to do everything we can to keep our workplace and our people safe.”
Yankton Mayor Nathan Johnson told the Press & Dakotan that he was happy to see the city’s efforts recognized.
“Safety is important because our employees are important,” he said. “The City Commission is proud of the culture of safety that is cultivated by city leadership and then practiced at all levels of the organization. As our city manager often reminds us, ‘Safety is no accident.’ We are proud of all of our employees and the dedication to safety they continue to demonstrate. This award recognizes that commitment.”
Haberman said the city is already looking at places it can keep enhancing its culture of safety.
“Recently, we’ve tried to make sure that there’s an adequate number of training videos available and that the different departments are doing the training,” he said. “We encourage weekly — even daily — toolbox meetings where you have a short safety meeting in the morning or afternoon with the employees to just try to make everybody aware of the things they need to do to be safe.”
Other area communities and entities were also recognized, including the Hutchinson County Highway Department (platinum), the City of Vermillion (platinum), the City of Elk Point (platinum), Clay County (gold), the City of Beresford (bronze) and the Turner County Highway Department (bronze).
