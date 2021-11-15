Legislators Weigh In On Redistricting Process

A tough and sometimes dramatic redistricting process in South Dakota came to an end last week.
Now, southeast South Dakota legislators — some of whom helped craft the compromise “Sparrow Map” which was ultimately adopted — are taking stock of the newly drawn districts and how they could impact state races for the next decade.
These lawmakers include:
• Rep. David Anderson (R-District 16);
• Sen. Arthur Rusch (R-District 17);
• Rep. Ryan Cwach (D-District 18);
• Sen Kyle Schoenfish (R-District 19).
These four legislators recently spoke with the Press & Dakotan, expressing displeasure with how the process as a whole took shape but satisfaction in the compromise map that will be applied to state elections starting next year.
THE PROCESS
This year’s redistricting process saw each branch of the Legislature produce its own redistricting map for consideration — “Grouse” by the House and “Blackbird” by the Senate. The maps and their variations proved to be contentious at times and included such changes as splitting Vermillion between three districts and putting Vermillion and Freeman in the same district.
Ultimately, Sparrow was introduced as a compromise, passing the House 37-31 and the Senate 30-2 with three excused.
Anderson said he was displeased with the process of coming up with a map.
“The process as a whole got off on the wrong path. Historically, there has been one committee that produced one suggested map,” he said. “Having separate House and Senate committees just pushed that negotiation and debate to the special session. That’s why it lasted three days rather than one.”
Rusch said he was also disappointed in the direction that the debate took.
“Redistricting is a very difficult process that will affect the face of the Legislature for the next 10 years,” he said. “It should not be a process where a group of legislators attempt to ‘gerrymander’ the Legislature to keep existing districts or voting blocks and ignore the demographic changes that have taken place in the past 10 years. I was disappointed in the faction of the Legislature who attempted to do that. The plans (Grouse 1.0 and Grouse 2.0) appeared to be an effort to do that.”
Cwach said the redistricting process needs a major change in just who conducts it.
“I was on the legislative Redistricting Committee, so I have been involved in this process from start to finish,” he said. “I think we ultimately got the best map possible in the context of legislative politics, but legislative politics should not be a determining factor in redistricting. Much of redistricting was done behind closed doors and not in public. This is inappropriate. We need independent people to do redistricting.”
Schoenfish, the Senate majority whip and also a member of the Redistricting Committee, had a simple summary of his thoughts on the redistricting process.
“The process worked. Various map proposals allowed the public to evaluate and provide input,” he said. “The result was a map that makes sense for all of South Dakota.”
SPARROW
The adopted Sparrow map ultimately became the Legislature’s compromise map.
Schoenfish said it checked all of the important boxes.
“I voted in favor of the Sparrow map, which ensures adequate representation for rural areas, keeps communities of interest together and complies with the Voting Rights Act,” he said.
Cwach, who also voted in favor of the map, said it represents a bipartisan approach.
“Even though I was the Democrat on the redistricting committee, the Senate Republicans and Democrats actually worked together in a bipartisan manner from start to finish on this map, so many of my concerns were incorporated into the original map,” he said. “As a result, we got more compact, contiguous districts in most areas of the state focused less on partisan representation and more on geographic representation. The new map will give voters more choices from their own communities.”
Rusch, who voted for the Sparrow map, said it makes much more sense than some of the proposals, despite its imperfections.
“The plan is not a perfect plan, but it was arrived at after extensive negotiations with the Democratic legislators (who all voted for it), with Native American legislators, as well as some of the House leaders,” he said. “The Constitution requires that we have districts made up of ‘compact, contiguous’ territory, and I feel that this accomplishes that better than joining Vermillion and the Freeman area of Hutchinson County (which are at least 75 miles apart) into one district.”
Anderson said he had to come around to voting for the Sparrow map, preferring the matter not be taken out of the Legislature’s hands.
“In earlier votes, I voted for the ‘Grouse’ map as it kept District 16 the same as in the past,” he said. “And District 16 should have stayed the same as its population grew enough to meet the required number of people. But, by Wednesday morning, the Sparrow map was the only option on the table, and I was not willing to let this process go to the Supreme Court. It is the responsibility of the Legislature to figure this out, and I was not going to reject a really good map just because it wasn’t the perfect map for District 16.”
CHANGES
The borders of all four area districts will be seeing some big changes with the Sparrow map.
• District 18, in addition to Yankton County, will now include Irene and Wakonda.
“I look forward to shaking hands with the residents of Irene and Wakonda before the next election,” Cwach said.
• “District 16 will now consist of northern Union County, the southern/rural part of Lincoln County and most of Turner County,” Anderson said. “This configuration is actually very close to what it was back in the 1970’s. We got along just fine back then. I’m sure we’ll adapt and get along just fine for the next 10 years.”
• “District 19 stayed the same with the exception of Douglas County becoming part of District 21 to the west, and adding one precinct from Turner County to reach the population requirement,” Schoenfish said. “All of Bon Homme County is now in District 19 instead of being split as before. Some proposals had Hutchinson County being split in two or three legislative districts. The approved map has all of Hutchinson County in District 19.”
• “There are significant changes to District 17,” Rusch said. “Instead of Turner County, Clay County will be joined with southern Union County.”
IMPACTS
Rusch said that the map is ultimately indicative of changes in the state, but its impact is yet to be seen.
“Certainly, this map reflects the fact that some areas of South Dakota are becoming more urban,” he said. “The growth in the Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Dakota Dunes areas all had to be accommodated. It is hard to predict exactly what the effect will be on who is actually elected to the Legislature.”
Cwach foresees some positive changes coming from the new map.
“The last map was so gerrymandered that people, particularly in the northeast, Sioux Falls and Rapid City, did not get very local representation, and because of the way the lines were drawn, politicians did not have to campaign for votes and could rely on partisan voting,” he said. “The new map is going to produce more local representation across the state regardless of party because the districts are more compact. The Legislature is better able to serve its purpose when local elections have local candidates focused on local issues.”
Anderson, who is term-limited and says he will not be running for office again, offered a different take on the impact of the latest round of redistricting.
“Accomplishments are better than rhetoric every time,” he said. “After the 2022 election, most people will forget all about the redistricting issue.”
