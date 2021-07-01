The Fourth of July is here and South Dakotans are out celebrating with their family and friends. If you drink while celebrating this Fourth of July, make sure you have a safe and sober ride home, even if you’ve only had a couple. Don’t let this Fourth of July blow up in your face.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Services would like you to remember that, buzzed driving is drunk driving.
