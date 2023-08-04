Avera Health announces appointments to its Board of Directors for its new fiscal year which began July 1, 2023.
Luis Rojas, MD, remains board chair. His two-year term runs through June 30, 2024, and he has served on the board since 2018.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 5, 2023 @ 10:39 am
Avera Health announces appointments to its Board of Directors for its new fiscal year which began July 1, 2023.
Luis Rojas, MD, remains board chair. His two-year term runs through June 30, 2024, and he has served on the board since 2018.
Rojas, of Sioux Falls, is Clinical Vice President of the Avera Oncology Service Line and is a gynecologic oncologist with Avera Medical Group. He served on the Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center Board of Trustees and is a graduate of the Avera Physician Academy. Rojas has been with Avera since 2007 and has helped bring leading-edge procedures including robotic surgery to Avera, as well as cancer research trials. Rojas holds a medical degree from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henrriquez Ureña, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and completed residency at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia and fellowship in gynecologic oncology at Cleveland Clinic Foundation.
“As a cancer specialist and surgeon, I’m able to impact the lives of patients individually, yet this leadership role on the Avera board is an opportunity to impact the lives of persons and communities on a greater scale. I am honored to serve, and I enjoy helping Avera continue its growth as we develop innovative ways to meet the challenges of today’s changing health care environment,” Rojas said.
Lori Essig has been named vice chair. Essig recently retired from her role of 18 years as Vice President of Marketing and Communications of Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell. She has served on boards including the Mitchell Area Development Corporation and Chamber of Commerce, Avera Queen of Peace Hospital and Abbott House. She was appointed to the Avera board in 2019 and now makes her home in Sioux Falls.
The Avera Health Board welcomes new board member, Sr. Candyce Chrystal, of Yankton. Sr. Chrystal has taught for over 30 years at Mount Marty University in Yankton and previously taught at area elementary schools. A member of the Benedictine Sisters, she holds a bachelor’s degree in music and education from Mount Marty as well as master’s and doctorate degrees in educational psychology from Marquette University in Milwaukee.
“We thank Dr. Rojas for his continuing leadership as board chair and appreciate the perspective he brings as a physician. We also thank Lori Essig for the leadership and guidance she brings to the vice chair role,” said Bob Sutton, President and CEO of Avera Health. “We welcome Sr. Candyce Chrystal to our board, and thank outgoing board member, Sr. Penny Bingham. Avera truly benefits from experienced leaders such as these, and we appreciate their willingness to share their time and talents to benefit Avera staff, patients and their families.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.