Basin Runoff
Kelly Hertz/P&D

OMAHA, Neb. — The latest 2023 calendar year runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, is showing improvement.

“Spring precipitation, including increased mountain snowpack and late season plains snow, has provided improved runoff conditions in the upper basin,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’, Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. “We prefer to see a slower plains snowmelt to improve soil conditions. The longer the snow persists, the greater risk of flooding caused by rapid snowmelt from a spring rain event.”

