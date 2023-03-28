Recently, organizers of Yankton’s Eagle Eye Ride formally announced that one of the area’s oldest poker runs is over.
The fundraising ride was first created and then continued in memory of Mary Carda-Simek, who passed away unexpectedly at home in March 2008 of apparent heart failure at age 41.
According to her obituary, Carda-Simek, originally of Tyndall, owned and operated the Hair Shack in Yankton and loved riding motorcycles and camping with her husband, family and friends.
“My brother, Doug Simek, Mary’s husband, had made a comment about wanting to get a really nice headstone for Mary and have it installed by Christmas. He was going to have to save up for it,” Peg Metteer, ride organizer and Carda-Simek’s sister-in-law, told the Press & Dakotan. “With our good friends Kevin and Renae Kulhavy, we came up with the idea of a poker run.”
When the question arose as to what the poker run would be called, Metteer said she immediately knew it should be called “Eagle Eye Ride,” after the nickname Carda-Simek earned for herself at a large summer concert one year.
“We attended the WE Fest Country Music Festival in Minnesota,” she said. “In the giant crowd of people, while we were away from our camp chairs, someone stole Mary and Doug’s red, white and blue chairs.”
The theft of the chairs was not a big issue for Carda-Simek. However, the loss of her cell phone, which was in one of the chairs’ pockets and held the many pictures of her then baby daughter Amber, could not be tolerated, Metteer said.
“Mary went into mission mode to find those chairs,” she said.
Metteer said she and Simek did not see Carda-Simek until after the concert, when she approached them with both chairs and a big smile. Carda-Simek had waited at the gate, the only way in or out, until she saw her chairs, which the would-be thieves handed over along with her cell phone.
“My brother Doug said, ‘I shall name you Eagle Eye,’” Metteer said. “That is how the Eagle Eye Ride was named.”
The first ride featured raffles, auctions and food, raising more enough for the headstone.
“The first poker run turned out so well, we looked at each other and said, ‘Should we do it again next year?’ We decided we would,” she said. “With the money left over, we would pay it forward for those in need.”
Recipients might have had a house fire or an illness or could simply have been in need, she said.
Thus, the event started as a fundraiser for the family, grew into much more.
“The Eagle Eye ride was a great way to meet people and spend the day celebrating Mary,” Renae Kulhavy said. “The friendships and support from the community have been amazing. Paying it forward, helping so many people and organizations in and around the community, has to be the most humbling for me.”
Kevin Kulhavy said the Eagle Eye Ride has remained close to his heart.
“Mary was someone we can never forget, (and we never forget) to show our love for her and our commitment to the City of Yankton and surrounding towns,” he said. “It has been something we love to see come every year, to meet with friends and family, to celebrate and have a great ride and best memories.”
For the first five years, the growing event had no permanent home. Then, Neal Anderson of the Happy Hourz Bar in Yankton offered them his establishment as well as food and music. Years later, the event needed a larger venue and moved to the Cottonwood, Metteer said.
Officially counting, the ride has seen 13 years, though 15 have passed. The first ride was for the headstone, and the group took a pause in 2020, due to COVID fears at the time, she said.
“In 13 years, we’ve probably given away more than $40,000, if not more,” Metteer said. “We pull in about $5,000 every year.”
Carda-Simek would have loved knowing how many people have been helped through a poker run bearing her name, she added.
“That was our main goal because that was Mary’s thing,” she said. “I found out after she passed away that there was a homeless man, and he had long, tangled-up hair, and he would come into her shop and she would (give him a haircut) for free.”
Members knew the ride would not go on forever, and now that organizers are older and some have health issues, it’s time to call it quits, Metteer said.
“We feel we accomplished the idea of Mary’s caring and giving ways, the mission of the Eagle Eye Ride,” she said. “Remember Mary and pass it on to others.”
———
For more information, visit the Eagle Eye Ride page on Facebook.
