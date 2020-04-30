The sentencing of a Norfolk, Nebraska, man in the 2018 murder of a Yankton woman has been continued to the end of June due to the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.
According to court documents, the sentencing hearing of defendant Joseph James was postponed recently by Judge Brian Buescher.
Due to that order, the James sentencing, which was initially set for May 6, has been pushed back to June 24 at 1:30 p.m.at the Roman L. Hruska Federal Courthouse in Omaha, Nebraska.
In January, James confessed to the murder of Phyllis Hunhoff. She was abducted in her car and killed in early November 2018. After multi-jurisdictional searches that went on for days, Hunhoff’s body was found in her car. The car had been dumped on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation near Knox County, Nebraska, and had been set on fire.
Early in the case, investigators gathered enough evidence to charge James with arson in connection with car fire.
James was later charged with murder, felony murder, kidnapping resulting in death and carjacking resulting in death in the Hunhoff case.
He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges and faced life in prison and the possibility of a death sentence if convicted. In January, in accordance with a deal with prosecutors, James pleaded guilty to all charges.
Meanwhile, the second defendant in the Hunhoff murder, Ramon Simpson, also of Norfolk, awaits a pretrial motion hearing to decide whether to strike testimony given in alleged violation of his Miranda Rights.
Simpson has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping resulting in death. He faces life in prison, but prosecutors will not seek the death penalty.
The motion hearing was originally set for early March, but, due to COVID-19, has been postponed until June 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.