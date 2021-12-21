SIOUX FALLS — The application period for scholarships from the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation is now open for students from throughout the state at sfacf.org. Scholarships are available for students pursuing undergraduate, graduate and technical degrees.
The online application features an interactive search-and-match feature, designed to make it easier for students to find scholarships for which they are eligible. Scholarship awards range from $400-$10,000. Most scholarship applications are due by March 15, 2022.
Last year, the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation awarded more than $450,000 in scholarships to area students.
Apply online at sfacf.org.
