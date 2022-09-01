Seeking A DCI Chief
Retiring Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis has been named chairman of a committee to help find a new director of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Yankton County Sherriff Jim Vlahakis is entering the final months of his tenure as sheriff.

But ahead of his retirement, he has also been asked to help make an important decision on the future of law enforcement in South Dakota.

