Seeking A DCI Chief

Yankton County Sherriff Jim Vlahakis is entering the final months of his tenure as sheriff.
But ahead of his retirement, he has also been asked to help make an important decision on the future of law enforcement in South Dakota.
In a press release last week, Republican attorney general candidate Marty Jackley — who is running unopposed in the 2022 election — announced a committee to help in the search for a new director of the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
Vlahakis has been tasked as the chairman of this committee.
“I have often relied upon these individuals for their sound advice on law enforcement issues, and I appreciate their willingness to now assist in recruiting and recommending top candidates for our consideration” Jackley said in the press release. “Their task is simple — go find the best candidates to lead the Division of Criminal Investigation that will work with other law enforcement agencies to best protect our communities.”
The opening comes after Dave Natvig, DCI director under former AG Jason Ravnsborg, ran for the AG spot at the Republican convention. He was fired by Interim AG Mark Vargo, who was appointed by Gov. Kristi Noem after Ravnsborg was removed from office in June.
Vlahakis told the Press & Dakotan that the committee represents many facets of South Dakota law enforcement.
“The committee appointed by Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley is made up of a cross section of law enforcement leaders from around the state with years and years of experience in leading organizations and working within the criminal justice system,” he said. “I believe I was asked to be chairman of this committee as I bring a unique perspective in that I have served many years within the State Division of Criminal Investigation in several different capacities, including director, and currently serve as an elected sheriff.”
He added that DCI, which operates as part of the AG’s office, has a huge impact on local agencies and entities.
“The various sections of DCI have a direct effect on every local law enforcement agency in the state,” he said. “The most obvious is the assistance given to local law enforcement agencies from the many special agents stationed around the state. The Law Enforcement Training section of DCI is tasked with the training and certification of every state and local law enforcement officer. The DCI forensic lab is integral in most all major criminal cases developed and prosecuted within South Dakota. The Identification section of DCI is the clearinghouse for all criminal histories, fingerprint databases and identification records statewide.
“Sheriff’s Offices, Police Departments and prosecutors around the state are major stakeholders in DCI,” Vlahakis said. “Many functions of that division of the Attorney General’s office are important to all of us in local law enforcement in assisting us in keeping our communities safe.”
Vlahakis said a decision on a new DCI director will come in the next couple of months.
“The job opening and job description will be posted probably within the next week, and the job of the committee will be to receive and review all applications,” he said. “Ultimately, the committee will forward to Attorney General-Elect Jackley a list of names of the top candidates qualified for the position, and he will make the final selection of the next director. We hope to complete this by the end of October.”
Joining Vlahakis on the search committee are:
• Alexis Tracy — Clay County states attorney;
• Mark Barnett — Former attorney general and circuit court judge;
• Tony Harrison — Fraternal Order of Police representative and Former Pennington Co. sheriff captain;
• Doug Lake — Former director of DCI;
• Mike Milstead — Minnehaha County sheriff;
• Brian Mueller — Pennington County sheriff-elect;
• Dan Nelson — Brookings County states attorney;
• Steve Swenson — Lincoln County sheriff;
• Mark Vargo — Interim attorney general and Pennington Co. states attorney (leave of absence);
• Jo Vitek — Former chief of the Watertown Police Department;
• Mike Walsh — Fraternal Order of Police representative and former Minnehaha County sheriff captain;
• Pat West-Meade — County sheriff-elect and former West River DCI agent-in-charge;
• Brian Zeeb — Former director of DCI.
