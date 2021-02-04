Area Vaccinations Ramp Up

Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) is well into vaccinating the Priority 1d group, hospital officials announced at a media briefing Thursday.
According to the South Dakota Vaccination Plan, the Priority 1d population includes residents over age 65; individuals with two or more specific underlying medical conditions, with an emphasis on those who are post-transplant, on dialysis or actively battling cancer; residents in congregate-living situations, licensed independent living facilities and licensed group homes; funeral service workers; and teachers and other school and college staff.
State officials emphasized prioritizing that list by risk, so hospitals began contacting individuals age 80 and older and patients with the most serious health risks from COVID-19, Liz Healy, ASHH vaccination coordinator, told the Press & Dakotan.
“We’ve had clinics every day this week, giving second doses and first doses,” Healy said. “I would say, for our 80 and above and active cancer, transplant, dialysis patients, we are 75% through that population.”
Also this week, ASHH, which has administered more than 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, received 400 more doses than usual, she said.
“That extra allocation was specific for individuals in congregate living facilities,” Healy said. “So we’ve also started on that population.”
Prior to this group, vaccination efforts were focused on health-care workers, emergency-medical-service workers and law enforcement, she said.
“This is a very different population and they have been wonderful, very appreciative and it’s been going very, very smoothly,” Healy said.
Moving forward, she said ASHH will continue the weekly vaccination sessions, but starting next week, those sessions will be held at Yankton Mall at 2101 Broadway Ave.
“We need a bigger space. We need more parking,” she said. “So, we will be moving to the south end of the mall to the old Aaron’s building just north of the old Staples.”
Also next week, the age requirements for eligibility will drop down to 75 and older, Healy said.
“We’ll work on our residents age 75 and above, then we’ll go to 70 and above and then to 65 and above,” she said. “Then, the state will start working on those with underlying medical conditions, then on school faculty and staff, and then funeral directors.”
Next week, some local retail pharmacies are scheduled to receive doses from the federal government through its retail pharmacy COVID vaccination program. Partners in the program include Hy-Vee, Walmart and Walgreen’s, but which locations will receive doses is still unclear.
“It is my understanding that it is a separate allocation that will not be coming out of the state’s allotment,” Healy said. “I think, about 2,700 doses will be going to the pharmacies. I am very hopeful that Yankton will be a part of that because that’s only good for our community.”
Since vaccinations are by appointment only, Healy recommended that residents use the ASHH website to sign up for an appointment or call the ASHH COVID vaccination hotline.
“We are more than happy to have people sign up for an appointment. We’ve had 14,000 people statewide sign up on the Avera waitlist,” Healy said. “We ask that people don’t stop in to get a vaccine without an appointment.”
Signing up in advance can help eliminate some road blocks to getting scheduled for an appointment in a timely fashion, such as incorrect phone numbers and disconnected land lines, she said.
“The other problem that we have been noticing is that, a lot of times, if people don’t know the phone number that’s calling them, they don’t answer, and we don’t leave messages,” Healy said.
Some of the individuals on the waiting list are under 65 years old, but ASHH still determines their eligibility, takes their information and places them on the vaccination list to contact when their group comes up, Healy noted.
“Also, the South Dakota Department of Health released an online tool so that state residents can easily figure out if they’re eligible,” she said. “That is a great tool to use if somebody really is questioning where they are at.”
Healy added that anyone without internet access should contact the ASHH COVID vaccination hotline to determine their eligibility and sign up.
According to the Avera website, the focus of the vaccination effort is currently on group 1d, but groups 1a-c may also be vaccinated, as well as individuals eligible in earlier priority groups who declined to be vaccinated and have changed their minds, she said.
“Let’s say that three weeks from now, somebody gets a cancer diagnosis,” Healy said. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, you missed your chance.’ We’ll roll them in and get them taken care of because that’s the right thing to do.”
———
For more information or to sign up for the Avera waiting list, call the Avera COVID hotline at 1-877-AT-AVERA or visit www.avera.org/services/primary-care/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine/ . To access the DOH eligibility web tool, visit https://covid.sd.gov/vaccine/default.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.