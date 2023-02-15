Possible Motive Revealed

HARTINGTON, Neb. — During Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, investigators revealed the possible motive for last August’s quadruple homicides of Laurel, Nebraska, residents.
Jason Jones, 42, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Gene Twiford, 86; his wife, Janet, 85; and their daughter, Dana, 55, who lived with them, as well as Michele Ebeling, 53.
Ebeling lived in the 200 block of Elm Street, across the street from the Joneses, while the Twifords lived in the 500 block of Elm Street.
After the shootings, Jones allegedly set both houses on fire and sustained serious burns. He required extensive treatment at a Lincoln medical facility. He remains imprisoned at Lincoln correctional facility and faces the death penalty.
While Jason Jones allegedly caused the deaths, authorities believe his 43-year-old wife, Carrie Jones, played a key role in the crimes. She is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence and one count of accessory to a felony.
After Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, Cedar County Court Judge Douglas Luebe found probable cause for the charges against Carrie Jones. He bound her over to Cedar County District Court for a Feb. 27 arraignment.
The prosecution has not indicated why it has filed the one count of first-degree murder against Carrie Jones. Her arrest affidavit has been sealed, making the preliminary hearing one of the first inside looks at her possible role in the case.
During Wednesday’s hearing, prosecutors Corey O’Brien and Sandra Allen with the Nebraska attorney general’s office argued Carrie Jones encouraged her husband to commit the crimes and also sought to comfort him with his burns and to hide evidence after the fact.
Defense attorney Nathan Stratton argued she played no role in planning or committing the alleged crimes, and she didn’t act in any way to assist her husband before, during or after the events.
Jason Jones is charged with 10 charges: four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.
The prosecution has indicated it will seek the death penalty for him, if convicted. This week, Jones’ attorney argued to quash the Nebraska death penalty as unconstitutional. The judge gave both sides until March 17 to file briefs before he makes a decision.
During Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, both sides argued whether sufficient evidence exists for Carries Jones to be bound over for trial. She faces one count of first-degree murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence and one count of accessory to a felony.
During the preliminary hearing, investigators testified on several aspects of the case, from the timeline of events to the Joneses’ relationship with each other and with other Laurel residents.
The witnesses included investigators Tim Doggett, Tony Kavan and Bradley Higgins with the Nebraska State Patrol and Michael Maseth, formerly with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and most recently with the Nebraska Attorney General’s office.
During an impromptu interview, Carrie Jones provided Higgins with new information on the possible reasons for the homicides.
“She told me she had been harassed by Gene Twiford for three years, and it was going to stop,” Higgins said.
According to Carrie Jones, Twiford continuously made inappropriate remarks toward her when he drove by the Joneses’ house or when they met at a store or the post office in Laurel.
“She was offended by the comments,” Higgins said.
The interactions didn’t include any physical contact, she said. At least one incident occurred in front of Jason Jones, who she said “confronted” Twiford about his remarks.
However, Carrie Jones told her husband he needed to make the remarks end.
“This s--- has got to stop or I’m going to kill him,” she said about Twiford, threatening to take action if her husband didn’t.
At one point, she pointed a gun at her husband and placed a knife against his neck in order to make a point, Higgins said.
“She wanted to get him to react, to feel something, to know she was hurting (by the incidents),” Higgins said.
Carrie Jones also believed her husband wasn’t spending enough time with her and was either having an affair or watching pornography, which she considered the same as cheating.
Jones told her husband to do something about the situation with Twiford or she would do so.
The prosecution argued that Jason Jones acted on the plea and killed not only Gene Twiford but also his wife and daughter because they were unexpectedly home.
Jones allegedly killed Ebeling because the couple considered her and her boyfriend “weird.”
In conclusion, the prosecution argued that Carrie Jones also provided the motivation for the killings but also aided and abetted her husband’s efforts by caring for his burns and other injuries at home and for not turning him over to law enforcement or medical authorities.
Carrie Jones also aided her husband by hiding or destroying evidence such as his burnt clothes, which have never been recovered, the prosecution said.
The defense argued that the state had not met the burden of proof. The prosecution had not placed Carrie Jones at the scenes during the crime timelines and she actually thought her husband had committed suicide because she had “gone too far” with him.
In addition, no evidence showed she had purchased or secured any of the items used in the homicides or that she had hidden or destroyed evidence, the defense argued.
In effect, the prosecution had not shown any indication of her involvement in the deaths, Stratton argued.
An estimated 30 people attended the preliminary hearing, along with media from a tri-state area.
District Court Judge Bryan Meismer will preside over both Jones cases. The defendants both remain in custody and are currently being tried separately.
