Possible Motive Revealed
During Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, Tim Dogett of the Nebraska State Patrol responds to questions and exhibits presented by Sandra Allen of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

 PHOTO COURTESY TRISHA BENTON/CEDAR COUNTY NEWS

HARTINGTON, Neb. — During Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, investigators revealed the possible motive for last August’s quadruple homicides of Laurel, Nebraska, residents.

Jason Jones, 42, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Gene Twiford, 86; his wife, Janet, 85; and their daughter, Dana, 55, who lived with them, as well as Michele Ebeling, 53.

