During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission is set to discuss an ordinance regarding special-event alcohol licensing for events held at private schools.
Additionally, the board will discuss the purchase of electric bikes for the Yankton Police Department, installation of a stop sign, a bid award for reconstruction of 15th Street from Bill Baggs Road to Alumax Drive and a sidewalk café license request.
