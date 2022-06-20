USD Hopes City Of Vermillion Can Contribute To Wellness Center Expansion

VERMILLION — Members of the Vermillion City Council will go through their annual ritual of compiling next year’s city budget later this summer and when they do, University of South Dakota Athletic Director David Herbster hopes they can set aside some funding for a USD capital project.
“The current Wellness Center is going to be expanded and we’ve gotten approval for the expansion,” he told council members during their noon informational meeting last month.
The building opened in early 2011 and features personal training and group fitness opportunities, intramural sports and a climbing wall that stands 38 feet tall. In addition, the Wellness Center features two racquetball courts, multiple recreation courts for basketball and volleyball, group fitness studios for aerobics, Pilates and yoga, a three-lane walking/jogging track and locker rooms. It houses state-of-the-art workout equipment, including exercise bicycles, elliptical machines and a large weight room filled with treadmills and strength training equipment.
What isn’t included in the structure is an indoor swimming pool. That’s about to change.
“What our plan is right now is to expand the Wellness Center … and we’re going to discontinue using the pool that is in the DakotaDome and build a pool in the Wellness Center,” Herbster told Vermillion City Council members at their May 16 noon meeting.
“What I would like this group to consider,” he told City Council members, “is that, in excess of a $31 million project, we would like to ask the city for $1 million to support this project. It will be roughly in line with … how the city supported the construction of the Wellness Center the first go-around when it was a $12 million project.”
The City Council’s noon meetings are held mainly as informational sessions and with no council action, so there was no firm decision made following Herbster’s request. Council members did voice support for providing financial support for the project, perhaps in the form of a sales tax rebate.
A final decision won’t be made until city leaders have a better idea of all of the financial challenges that lay ahead for the city, including its share in the possible construction of a new law enforcement center that could total $6 million or more.
“I think we all definitely see the value in this and want to participate,” Mayor Kelsey Collier-Wise said. “It’s just a matter of figuring out the best way to do that in a way that makes sense for our budget without straining it for other things.”
The present pool in the Dome, Herbster said, features six lanes and is 25 meters long. It is 43 years old and is showing its age.
“Watching USD graduation (recently), I was looking at most of those students walking across the stage and realizing that many of them have probably heard that there is a pool on campus, and maybe even in the Dome, but many of them have never seen the pool in the Dome,” he said.
The DakotaDome pool is tucked away in one of the lowest levels of the structure.
“It’s not easy to get to. It’s on the (football) field level back underneath the stands, it’s dark, it’s not easily accessible,” Herbster said. “If you have a membership to the Wellness Center, that does allow you to utilize the pool, but we don’t get a whole lot of utilization there.”
USD’s swim team occupies the pool roughly five hours per day just for practice, he said, because the entire team can’t use the pool at the same time.
The addition proposed to the Wellness Center will be constructed on the south side of the present building.
The addition will be approximately 50,000 square feet in area and will include a new eight-lane, 50-meter pool. The lanes of the new pool will be wide enough to be able to run a 25-meter cross-course in the pool.
The pool will also feature two three-meter diving boards and two one-meter diving boards. The pool will be about 13.5 feet at its deep end and about four feet deep at its shallow end.
Using a slide presentation, Herbster described what’s proposed to be included in the new addition along with the swimming pool. Current locker rooms in the Wellness Center will be expanded to accommodate anticipated additional flow and traffic because of the pool.
New locker rooms will be built for the USD swim and dive team and its triathlon team. Offices will be built for swim coaches, lifeguards, the aquatic director and graduate assistants.
There will also be a smaller, 20x40 feet activity pool that will go no deeper than 4.5 feet.
The water in the activity pool, he said, will be kept at about 82 to 84 degrees.
“It would allow us not only to conduct swim lessons in here but would also allow more water activities — more physical therapy-type activities, more classes and water aerobics can be housed in this body of water right here,” he said, pointing to the drawing of the activity pool.
The new addition will also include a spa.
The addition’s design also features seating for 400 people near the pool and a viewing area above the pool to accommodate more people for a total spectator capacity of just less than 500.
The new pool will also feature a “Ninja-cross” system located near the shallower end.
“It will essentially hang from the rafters, it will be able to come down and go back up and it’s essentially an obstacle course or training that’s water-based,” Herbster said. “Between a series of hoops, rings, bars and ropes you can actually navigate both in the water, above and below the water as both an activity, exercise classes and other activities.”
University planners hope that construction can begin on the Wellness Center addition later this summer, with the goal of having it completed in late spring or summer of 2024.
“It will be roughly a 20- to 24-month build,” Herbster said. “The initial price tag on this was $26 million. If anyone has tried to build anything recently – construction costs have gone up and our budget now is going to be just over $31 million for the project. In that short amount of time, it’s increased a great deal.”
He said that, from a fundraising perspective, the university has about $13 million yet to raise.
The Wellness Center was a $12.5 million project when it was built and the City of Vermillion helped fund its construction by providing about $350,000 of the city’s second-penny sales tax revenue.
“I think this serves Vermillion in a way that I think expands the offerings and the opportunities in Vermillion for our youth, for ourselves, our families,” Herbster said, “to be able to add a body of water of that size that can be as flexible as this one can be.”
Currently, the university can host a competition with only one other team at the DakotaDome pool.
“We can’t have more than two teams swim in our pool at the same time,” he said. “It (the new pool) would give us the ability to host Summit League championships. It will give us the ability to host youth swim meets that typically have to go to Sioux Falls or somewhere else — Lincoln, Omaha, Pierre. It allows us the opportunity to host those here in Vermillion.”
