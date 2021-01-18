From Screen To Stage

How exactly do you rehearse for a play when you’re not able to gather with your fellow castmates?
You get creative.
That’s what a group of Mount Marty University theater students did over their recent two-month holiday break.
With no real alternative to prepare for a production that begins this week, they rehearsed virtually over the extended break for the upcoming production of “The Batting Cage.” Performances will be held in Marian Auditorium from Thursday through Sunday.
“We were really focused on getting the show on its feet,” said director James Hovland, a theatre instructor at Mount Marty.
To do so, the actors gathered over Zoom to rehearse, which itself wasn’t too much of an adjustment, according to sophomore Elita Eastman.
“The way we did things was backward from what I’m usually used to,” said the Springfield native, who plays Julianna, one of the sisters in the comedy written by Joan Ackermann. “For this show, we learned all of our lines together, but now that we’re back (from break), we’re learning the (stage) blocking.”
As a way to ease any headaches that come with rehearsing an entire production virtually, Hovland said he split the script into sections and then scheduled only certain actors (usually 3-4 at a time) for a Zoom meeting for a certain section of the performance.
“That way, we weren’t fighting for communication time,” Hovland said. “Anyone who knows Zoom knows it can be great but can also be a headache.”
Despite any headache, everyone made the best of their circumstances, according to sophomore Rita Woodraska.
“It was definitely something I wasn’t used to,” said the Valentine, Nebraska, native who plays Wilson, the other sister. “It was also really nice to see everybody, instead of going away for break and rehearsing the lines all by myself.”
Virtual rehearsals were also good for the students to maintain contact with their friends and castmates, Hovland added.
“We are in the pandemic. To have a weekly Zoom was good for not only the show but for us emotionally,” he said. “Normally we wouldn’t have two months off, so it was nice to at least be able to see each other.”
The students involved in the performance returned to campus last week, a week earlier than the regular student body, so they could begin in-person rehearsals.
Although being back on campus may have brought some semblance of normalcy for the students, their schedule involved in preparing for the productions has been anything but routine, according to Hovland.
“This process has really been different,” he said.
Normally at this point in January, theater students would be in classes and might work at a part-time job and then go through rehearsals in the evening. That wasn’t the case last week, however. They either rehearsed or worked on other details — depending on their role — from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Friday.
“It’s a lot of work, but I think it’s worth it because I get to see all the people I love and do what I love,” Eastman said.
The days were long, but it didn’t feel like “work,” Woodraska said.
“During Christmas break, you’re not doing a lot, but even now that we’re back and working 12 hours a day, it’s totally worth it,” she said.
Now that the students have been back together for a week, they haven’t missed a beat with the production preparations because of their Zoom gatherings, according to Eastman.
“We all know each other from being in classes together, and we’re all pretty good friends, so that definitely helps to already have that communication system,” she said. “We’re all on the same page.”
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening, followed by a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Social distancing protocol will be followed, while temperatures will be taken and masks will be required.
Additional roles in the performances will be played by Daniel Roche (Norfolk, Nebraska), Andrew Nanfito (Omaha, Nebraska) and Jessica Warnke (Omaha, Nebraska). Dawn Ferris (Yankton) designs the costumes and student Kathryn Gerwer (Sioux Falls) is the production’s stage manager.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.