Are you a Jeopardy contestant wannabe? Here’s your chance to enjoy an evening of trivia competition, tacos, and a lot more, as the United Church of Christ (Congregational), Yankton, offers the community and region an evening of food and challenging fun on Saturday, March 11.
The inaugural UCC Trivia Night will be held at RB GrillHouse’s River Rocks Event Center, 2901 Broadway, Yankton, starting at 5:30 p.m. with a Taco Bar meal included in the ticket price. Participants may come in teams of eight or join teams assembled that night. Maybe you and your work colleagues, your church friends, your fishing buddies, or your neighbors want to get together for a night of fun and games. You can decorate your team’s table before the games begin during the supper hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.