Natural disasters can have an enormous impact on people, including survivors, first responders, eyewitnesses, and even those who watch related media reports on television. The Disaster Distress Helpline, at 1-800-985-5990, can provide immediate counseling to anyone who has been affected by the winter storm that has killed dozens throughout the country.

The Disaster Distress Helpline is sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Counselors are available 24/7 to respond to people who need crisis counseling after experiencing a traumatic event or a disaster. Counselors are trained to offer support to people who may be experiencing a range of symptoms.

