CROFTON, Neb. — The Crofton, Nebraska, mayor says he will rewrite the city’s grant application for law enforcement funding after two Santee Sioux leaders objected to what they considered derogatory portrayals of their tribe.

Mayor Bob Evans issued the statement Friday, his first major public comment on the issue. He issued the statement after consultation with Crofton City Attorney Mike Stevens of Yankton.

