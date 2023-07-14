CROFTON, Neb. — The Crofton, Nebraska, mayor says he will rewrite the city’s grant application for law enforcement funding after two Santee Sioux leaders objected to what they considered derogatory portrayals of their tribe.
Mayor Bob Evans issued the statement Friday, his first major public comment on the issue. He issued the statement after consultation with Crofton City Attorney Mike Stevens of Yankton.
Evan referred to the $186,000, two-year grant written by former Police Chief John Carter, who was fired by Evans in June.
“I will be working diligently to rewrite the grant that was submitted by Mr. Carter without any input by the council,” Evans said in a statement emailed to local media.
“The grant application that was submitted and approved by Mr. Carter is inaccurate, contained fraudulent information and made racial statements that did not accurately represent our community. The council never saw the grant application before it was submitted by Mr. Carter.”
Evans continued, “By signing the grant as submitted, I, as the mayor, would have been agreeing with those statements that are not true. Consequently, the grant needs to accurately reflect our community and substantiate why the city should be awarded the grant, as opposed to asserting inaccurate information that did not exist, to merely justify a grant.”
He said he wants the grant to “accurately reflect the true situation in Crofton.”
The grant could be used for body cameras, digital in-car radios, digital in-car cameras, hand-held radar equipment and for a police officer’s salary, Carter told the Press & Dakotan.
In his email to the media, Evans disputed Carter’s reported claim that the former police chief did not write the grant submission.
“Mr. Carter is merely trying to use his legal training and semantics to avoid taking responsibility for the misrepresentation of the facts that he provided to the company that he hired to prepare the grant, without council approval,” Evans charged.
“He is further failing to take responsibility for the language that he provided to the company that he hired to ‘write the grant.’ Throughout the grant, Mr. Carter certified under oath that the information that he provided was true and accurate. That was not true.”
The mayor said that, while Carter claimed that he would write the grant, the chief instead contracted a company that wrote the grant, charging a fee of $2,500 to the city.
Evans suggested in his email Friday that Carter made other expenditures without the City Council’s approval.
“For example, when Mr. Carter was no longer employed by the city, he ordered background checks on every council member, including myself, who are being recalled,” Evans charged. “For what purpose he would do that, one can only speculate. He then billed the city for this investigative service! He knew he had no authority to charge the city, yet he did it anyway.”
Evans claimed that Carter contacted the investigative service, even though he was no longer a city employee.
The mayor asked Crofton residents to hear all sides of the matter.
“As I have previously stated, there are always two sides of a story, and it is important to hear both sides before one comes to a conclusion.”
During last Monday’s meeting, Santee Sioux Nation Chairman Alonzo Denny and Vice Chairman Kameron Runnels addressed the council and audience.
Denney objected to Crofton’s grant application, saying he would fight the effort as long as it contained what he considered insulting, demeaning and inaccurate remarks about his tribe.
Denney said the document indicated Crofton’s problems, such as drugs and human trafficking, could be attributed to nearby reservations.
“We are a proud nation. We are a proud people. Yes, we all have our problems. Yes, we all have drugs run through our communities, if that is the case,” Denney said. “But do not, please and I beg of you, do not throw our nation under the bus.”
Denney said he considered the Santee Sioux as good neighbors to others, and the statement about the reservations as the source of problems was slanderous to his members.
The City Council agreed to amend the application.
The grant has become part of an ongoing controversy surrounding the Crofton Police Department.
Evans issued a June 27 notice of termination to Carter that he, along with Sergeant Aubrey Miller, were terminated immediately.
Carter was hired in April 2022 during the term of former Mayor Sharol Lawhead. She was defeated last year, replaced by Evans.
In his letter sent to the media, Evans noted Carter and Miller had been given notice of their status last April so they could prepare accordingly. They were instructed to turn in their keys and other city property at once, or the next day at the latest.
While Crofton currently doesn’t have its own police officer, its 800 residents receive law enforcement services from the Nebraska State Patrol and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Carter was listed on last Monday’s council agenda to appeal the city’s employment decision. He appeared at the meeting, attended by dozens of Crofton residents, but said he had decided not to appeal his dismissal at this time.
Carter and Miller have alleged that race was a factor in their firing, as both are African-American.
During Monday’s meeting, Evans asked if Carter wanted to go into closed session at that time to discuss the matter.
In response, Carter said he wanted a separate closed meeting involving the council, himself and legal counsel.
Carter said he wanted the meeting to discuss the reason for his firing and any solutions that could be reached. He did not disclose his attorney’s name, and Stevens was not present at the meeting.
The two sides plan to meet at a time to be determined.
