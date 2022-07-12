Shawn Coles has been entertaining people throughout the Yankton area for decades, but on Saturday (July 16) he’ll take a seat while fellow musicians play on stage.
Coles has been fighting cancer, so the event is being held to help raise money for his expenses as well as to show appreciation for the talented singer.
The jam is set for noon to 11:30 p.m. at The Boat House, 301 W. Third Street in downtown Yankton. Coles’ friends and fellow musicians from the area will provide non-stop music. The guest list includes The Dispensers, Rust, Go Figure Band, Ted and Alice Miller, Monte Gulick and the Reinvented Wheels, Jimmy Crew, the Cartwright Brothers, Michael J. Kostal, Slayer Leia, Rock Hardy’s and others.
Tastee Treet of downtown Yankton is donating its legendary Tastee beef sandwiches.
The public is invited to come and enjoy the camaraderie and fellowship of Yankton’s music community.
