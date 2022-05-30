Dakota Rural Action (DRA) is offering the SoDak Grown punch card program. Participating Farmers’ Markets and grocery stores will have punch cards available at their locations throughout the summer. Each time you purchase or harvest a local food item, punch your card.
Dakota Rural Action is collecting SoDak Grown Punch cards all over South Dakota now. Get your cards filled up and turned in. Or use our new online punch card: http://dra.ourbase.us/sites/all/modules/civicrm/extern/url.php?u=3273&qid=232166
Participating farmers’ markets and grocery stores will continue to have punch cards available through October.
Locations include: Bear Butte Gardens, Brandon Valley Farmer’s Market, Brookings Farmers Market, Cherry Rock Farms, Cycle Farms, Cox’s Farm Stand, Hot Springs Farmers Market, Lake Lorraine Farmers Market, Pierre Farmer’s Market, Pomegranate Market, Sioux Falls Farmers Market, Sioux Falls Food Co-op and Vermillion Farmers Market.
Each time you purchase or harvest a local food item, give yourself a punch on your card. If you buy three local food items in one day, you’ll get three punches. Harvest 12 local food items, and you’ll get all 12 punches. Once you fill up your card, turn it in at any participating location, and your card will be entered into a monthly drawing where organizers will be giving away gift cards to the best local businesses. Enter as many completed punch cards as you want for more chances to win each month.
Cards will continue to be collected at the end of each month and winners randomly selected shortly thereafter. Drawings will take place during the months of June through October to highlight the peak of the local food season in South Dakota.
Follow on Facebook to find out more: facebook.com/SoDakGrown/
If you have any questions or wish to request cards, contact Dakota Rural Action at action@dakotarural.org or call 605-697-5204.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.